It’s common courtesy to keep quiet in the library but when folks are coming in to work on computers or conduct research, sometimes a little privacy might be desirable.
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona State Library, the Foothills Library now offers a P.O.D. (Privacy On Demand) for community use.
“As more services are offered virtually, it is important to be able to offer a private space to conduct personal business,” said Lisa Mendez, Library Director. “We envision the P.O.D. being used for teleconferencing with health care providers, participating in online meetings and job interviews and even just a place to have a confidential phone conversation.”
According to the Yuma County Library District, the P.O.D. is an enclosed, sound-insulated space that provides privacy for purposes such as job interviews, phone calls and meetings. It’s equipped with two power outlets, four USB ports, adjustable lighting, ventilation and can accommodate up to two people. Availability is first come, first served; no reservation is required.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road.
