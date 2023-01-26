One of the two men who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court Wednesday morning.
Appearing at the hearing out of custody, Apollo O’Brien was sentenced to two concurrent 36-month terms of intensive probation for each of the amended charges disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.
O’Brien, who was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Haws, pleaded no contest to the offenses in a plea bargain in November. In return for his plea, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor were dismissed.
Although Haws could have sentenced O’Brien to a prison sentence ranging from four months to two years for each charge, he chose not to do so, saying he thought he could still be successful on probation.
O’Brien was represented by attorney Richard Edger.
According to Yuma police, in March 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of East 32nd Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that multiple shots were fired between two men as the result of a physical disturbance.
The two men, O’Brien and Norman Lopez, were found in the immediate area afterward and taken into custody.
Lopez currently has a warrant for his arrest.