The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in a joint investigation into allegations of election tampering.
YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said that on Aug. 4, the day the Yuma County primary election was held, the county recorder’s office received multiple complaints of election tampering occurring in San Luis.
As a result, the Yuma County Recorder’s Office notified the sheriff’s office, and an investigation into the allegations was initiated.
Pavlak added that three days later, on Aug. 7, the sheriff’s office contacted the attorney general’s office, and they are working together to conduct a thorough review of all allegations of election tampering, with the goal of ensuring the integrity of the election.
No other details were available.
When asked what the allegations were, Yuma County spokesperson Kevin Tunell said he was unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
The Yuma Sun also attempted to reach out to the attorney general’s office for comment but was unable to contact anyone.
