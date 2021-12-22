SAN LUIS, Ariz.- The Thrive (Prospera) program of Campesinos Sin Fronteras will help 200 local young people with scholarships to participate in sports and recreational activities offered by the Department of Parks and Recreation.
Recently, Emma Torres, executive director of CSF, led the donation of $10,000, out of a total of $20,000, which will help the agency offer these activities to more children and young people in the community.
The goal is to help young people in Thrive participate in activities by covering costs for registration, sports equipment or the necessary materials.
The Thrive program, in its second year, has reached nearly 800 students from San Luis Middle School, Southwest Jr. High, and San Luis High School, offering them tools and activities for their physical and emotional health and leadership development, and participation in community projects.
“As of next year, registration for the program in schools will resume and the reception of applications for these scholarships will be opened; With these funds, the young people in the program who want to participate in leagues such as soccer or in recreational activities will not have to pay anything on their own,” explained Iván Gutiérrez, coordinator of the Thrive program.
The funds come from a federal grant of almost $ 1.4 million that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Office of Population Affairs, assigned to CSF last year, to practice in San Luis for three years.
Gutiérrez added that in February a similar delivery of funds will be made to the San Luis Police Department, so that Thrive members participate in the Police Explorers program, and a second donation will be made soon to Parks and Recreation.
Young people and parents who wish to find out about the Thrive program can call Gutiérrez or Karen Castelo at (928) 627-1060, or ask at the aforementioned schools.