At Gowan Science Academy, students have a new tool in their arsenal to help them navigate their emotions, thanks to the support of A for Arizona.
Crane Elementary School District’s Gowan Science Academy was recently awarded $25,000 as one of six Southern Arizona microgrant awardees from A for Arizona.
Gowan Science Academy Principal Jamie Haines and Differentiated Learning Teacher Jessica Casey presented how the school is putting the microgrant to use at September’s governing board meeting.
Casey explained that the microgrant was being applied for Social Emotional Learning (SEL) which she defined as a methodology that helps students better understand their emotions and cope with them as well as learn empathy. She stated that it has lasting and positive impacts for K-12 students.
“Using the collaborative for academic social and emotional learning research: social and emotional learning interventions that address the five core competencies … increase student’s achievement performance by 11 percentile points compared to students who did not participate so we know that this is going to help us improve achievement across the board in addition to our reading and math interventions that we’re doing already,” noted Haines.
Gowan’s curriculum has recently provided language using zones and colors. Students have been learning to say that they’re in a blue zone when they’re sad, tired or low on energy; in a green zone when they’re happy and focused; in a yellow zone when they’re nervous, confused or silly; and in a red zone when they’re angry, out of control or scared.
Casey explained in the presentation that students are taught to identify their zone, name the emotion and finally obtain help in choosing an appropriate coping strategy.
With the grant, Gowan has been able to provide calming tents in each kindergarten, first and second grade classroom. The tents have rugs, pillows and tubs with sensory tools and calming cards with strategies for the kids to access.
“The kids love them. They [provide] the tiniest bit of privacy that if they’re really having a big emotion, [they can] go in and take a break or cry,” said Casey. “... Teachers and friends can also check in on them.”
Third through fifth-graders and sixth through eighth-graders also have calming corners with a bean bag, pillows and other tools.
“One thing we do want to share is that a lot of the tools that we are using to help students regulate themselves are just that: tools,” said Casey. “They’re not toys. This is not a break time for them. We really emphasize that with the kids to ensure that they understand that we are using this with the purpose of regulation and then coming back as soon as we’re ready to learn so that they can do that successfully.”
Per A for Arizona’s press release, the organization hopes to empower schools to reimagine learning models, create and scale more student-focused programs and develop better teaching and learning educational approaches.
For more information on A for Arizona and the microgrant, visit https://aforarizona.org/.