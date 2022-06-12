Project Drive Safe, the Yuma Police Department’s traffic safety program, will be at the following location:
June 13-19:
Targeted Roadway: Avenue A
Targeted Violations: Speeding, Vehicle Equipment Violations, Distracted Driving/Cell Phone Violations, and Stop Sign Violations
• Safe Driving Tip: Respect Yellow Lights – Remember that the intent of a yellow light is to notify drivers to slow down and prepare to stop. A yellow traffic signal should not be viewed as a sign to step on the gas to rush through an intersection before the light turns red, please slow down! And as always remember to Drive Safe!