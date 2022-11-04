Prop 209 would limit medical debt collection; critics say it’s too broad

Proposition 209 would ease the stress on patients with overdue medical bill – on of the leading causes off consumer complaints – so they could keep jobs and homes and eventually pay off their debts, backers say. But critics say the measure will affect all debt and end up rewarding those who don’t pay their bills while penalizing those who do.

 FILE PHOTO BY MEGAN BRIDGEMAN/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON – Rodd McLeod said he is not trying to give anyone a free pass from their debts – he just wants to give vulnerable debtors some breathing room to help them stay in their homes and out of poverty.

That’s why he is backing Proposition 209, a ballot measure that would increase protections for Arizona residents who face potential wage or asset seizures because of outstanding debt.

