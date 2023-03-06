A Foothills retailer who thought he was legally selling propane, but wasn’t, is now legal after the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit.

The commission unanimously OK’d the permit that allows Nona’s Investments Properties to dispense propane at Fortuna Hills Liquor, 11525 S. Fortuna Road. Staff had recommended approval of the request.

