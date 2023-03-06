A Foothills retailer who thought he was legally selling propane, but wasn’t, is now legal after the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit.
The commission unanimously OK’d the permit that allows Nona’s Investments Properties to dispense propane at Fortuna Hills Liquor, 11525 S. Fortuna Road. Staff had recommended approval of the request.
The propane dispensing area consists of a 2,000-gallon capacity tank and dispensing pump protected by bollards.
Commissioner Ron Van Why asked for more details about the situation, noting that he saw a propane sign already in place out in front of the business.
Javier Barraza, senior planner, explained that a propane tank and signs were previously installed without the proper permits. Once county officials learned of the situation, the business was told to remove the propane tank until securing the proper permit.
“I think the applicant could clarify more how this happened,” Barraza added.
Business owner Rivan Nona explained that he opened the liquor store in March 2022. “There was a lot of miscommunication between the Ferrellgas company and the county,” Nona said. “I had thought that everything was done properly … We did propane sales for about seven months there, and the chief inspector came and took it out.”
He noted that he has multiple businesses, including three other propane dispensers in the city of Yuma. “I’ve tried to expand my business to the Yuma County area and hope to do more business with you,” he added.
No written comments were received from within the zoning area. However, the county received one letter in opposition outside the notification area for this request, Barraza said.
During the hearing, Nona received support from the public. Aaron Salyi asked the commission to approve the permit as it would bring additional services “closer to us” in the Foothills “and keep us from having to drive on North Frontage to get propane and South Frontage to get propane and can relieve any congestion.”
Salyi also pointed out that Nona wishes to “help support the local community as you can clearly hear, he wants to come out there to be with us.”
Pauline Burke also spoke in support. “I want to let you guys know when that liquor store came in, it made my day. You know how hard it is to drive into Yuma to go to a liquor store? I want you guys to know I appreciate it, and I hope you guys approve it,” she said.
Paul Kalmar, a winter resident, asked the commission to consider the safety of the operation before approving it. “There are other propane retailers right close to there,” he said. “I’m not saying he shouldn’t be allowed, but my only question is for public safety. I don’t know if it’s ever happened before, but what would happen if one of those tanks blew up? Just need to remember that.”