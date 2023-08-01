The Yuma City Council on Wednesday is expected to adopt the fiscal year 2024 primary property tax levy, along with the levies for Main Street Mall and Off-Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 and 12 municipal improvement districts.

The council members previously met halfway when deciding whether to keep the tax levy flat or increase it to the allowable maximum. The compromise results in a primary property tax rate of $2.1321 on each $100 of assessed valuation.

