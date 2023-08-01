The Yuma City Council on Wednesday is expected to adopt the fiscal year 2024 primary property tax levy, along with the levies for Main Street Mall and Off-Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 and 12 municipal improvement districts.
The council members previously met halfway when deciding whether to keep the tax levy flat or increase it to the allowable maximum. The compromise results in a primary property tax rate of $2.1321 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
Also up for adoption is an ordinance that would establish the Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Commission to serve in an advisory capacity to city staff and administration.
Prior to considering adoption of the ordinance, the council will hear a presentation by Erin Eurek, a consultant with Kimley-Horn, on the Americans With Disabilities Transition Plan.
Two ordinances will be introduced, including one that would amend the city code related to the Infill Overlay District. City planners want to expand the district by removing the originally mapped boundaries and simply identify the boundaries by referencing the Redevelopment Chapter of the General Plan, along with any subsequent amendments to the Redevelopment and Revitalization Areas.
The other proposed ordinance to be introduced would update the definitions relating to housing types and match the zoning district density requirements to the city’s General Plan. The goal is to expand housing opportunities by redefining two-family and multifamily housing, while also increasing allowable densities for medium- and high-density residential projects
The council will consider adoption the following resolutions:
• The Yuma Fire Department Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Coverage dated Feb. 15, 2023. This accreditation process ensures a thorough review of community risks and identifies ways to improve the fire department’s operations.
• An agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, through the Arizona Game and Fish Department, to extend the current Community Fishing Program by one year. If adopted, the AGFD would stock the ponds located in West Wetlands Park and the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex with catchable rainbow trout.
• A pre-annexation development agreement with MAHA LLC for property located at 2935 W. Columbia Ave.
• Amend a pre-annexation development agreement for property located at 8864 S. 47th Ave. The council approved a prior agreement with James R. Hall and Nancy A. Hall, but the owners did not complete the agreement and did not connect to city services. The property owners are now ready to move forward but due to the length of time, agreement is being updated.
The council will also consider the following consent agenda items:
• A $149,690 contract for the development of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan to Conservation Technix of Orinda, California.
• The $168,021 purchase of rye grass seed from Ewing Irrigation Products of Phoenix.
– Renewal of a software subscription fee from Governmentjobs.com, dba NeoGov, of El Segundo, California, with a one-year expenditure of $117,630.
• A change order increasing the contract with Gary Kaye Design of Anthem from $99,800 to $105,000 for golf course irrigation replacement.
• The final plat for Barkley Ranch Unit No. 8 Subdivision located at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue C.
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. To speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom, submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the meeting.