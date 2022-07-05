The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider adopting an ordinance setting the 2023 primary property tax levy, Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 property tax levy and the 11 municipal improvement district tax levies.
The city’s fiscal year 2023 adopted annual budget is based in part on an estimated primary property tax levy that is anticipated to raise $15 million in tax revenue. This estimate is derived from the assessed valuation as of February 2022 provided by the Yuma County Assessor and multiplied by a tax rate of $2.1930 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
The tax rate decreased from the 2022 rate of $2.2681. The council’s adoption of this ordinance reflects an increase of the tax levy by $296,882 from new construction.
The tax rate for the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District is $4.15 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which is higher than the 2022 tax rate of $3.98. The levy is anticipated to increase $5,743 in tax revenue in 2023. The city will also contribute $137,962 to the mall maintenance in 2023.
The city will assess 11 municipal improvement districts, six of which will be for the first time.
The following proposed ordinances are also up for adoption:
• A lease agreement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for city-owned property located at 1100 S. 13th Ave.
• Rezoning of 36.11 acres from medium density residential in a planned unit development district to medium density residential (R-2) district for the property located at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street.
• Rezone 7,000 square feet from general commercial to medium density residential while maintaining the existing infill overlay for the property located 1168 S. 3rd Ave.
• Conduct a public hearing to determine compliance with the conditions of approval for the rezoning of property located at the southwest corner of 24th Street and 33rd Drive and introduce an ordinance extending the time to comply with the rezoning conditions.
Two ordinances will be introduced, the first declaring as surplus city-owned vacant property located at the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street and authorizing its sale.
The second to-be-introduced ordinance would vacate surplus right-of-way along Avenue 7½E and 36th Street to the abutting property owner, Santana 142 Holdings.
The council will hold two annexation hearings, one for property located at 3182 W. Iron Drive and the other for property located at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B.
In addition, a presentation will feature a Yuma Fire Department officer recognition.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• Award of a one-year contract for the purchase of PVC plastic pipe, fittings and related accessories with an option to renew for four additional one-year periods with an estimated annually combined total expenditure of $65,000 to both Yuma Nursery and Yuma Winnelson.
• Purchase of replacement SCADA turbidimeters, dissolved oxygen meter parts and technical service for chlorine analyzers from Hach Company of Loveland, Colorado, for an estimated annual expenditure of $160,000 for the next five years. The “supervisory control and data acquisition” system is used in the city’s water treatment.
• Agreement for wastewater treatment sewer service with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
• A three-year agreement with the Humane Society of Yuma for animal services to residents of the city.
• Authorize three subrecipient agreements, totaling $600,000, awarding American Relief Plan Act funding to nonprofit agencies in accordance with the resolution adopted by the council on April 6, 2022.
• Approval of the Yuma 2022 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Annual Action Plan and authorize the city administrator to execute funding agreements with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”