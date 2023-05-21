Yuma is considering 114 capital improvement projects totaling $206 million for fiscal years 2024-2028.
On Tuesday, Susan Cowey , administrator of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, briefed the council on the proposed CIP in preparation of a public hearing that was held during Wednesday’s meeting.
No members of the public asked to speak on the CIP during the hearing.
The CIP, which provides staff with the council’s priorities for the upcoming year, must be adopted before the first of July of each year.
“Almost every year, but especially recently, the needs greatly exceed the available resources,” a staff report noted.
Capital improvements projects must be either new construction, improve an existing asset, an equipment purchase, and have a minimum value of $25,000. Projects must also increase functionality or capacity.
The CIP contains a five-year projection of planned improvements, including a list of all proposed capital improvements, cost estimates, method of financing, recommended time schedules, and the estimated annual cost of operating and maintaining the facilities to be constructed or acquired.
For planning purposes, the proposed CIP includes projected mid-range capital improvements for years 6 through 10 and a list of long-term potential infrastructure projects.
Although the CIP is a five-year plan, only the funding for the first year is obligated through the annual budgeting process. Subsequent years are for planning purposes only and are subject to revision each year according to changes in market conditions and council priorities.
Years 6 through 10 are projected for planning purposes based on anticipated demand and funding availability.
The funding for capital projects comes from a variety of sources, including bonds, taxes, grants, impact and development fees, public-private partnerships and other funding such as the general fund and city road, public safety and 2% tax revenues.
“Sometimes I see a lot of confusion with respect to how those revenues of money work,” Cowey said. “So if we collect money for road tax, that money cannot be used in any other way but for road tax, and I think probably most of this council understands that. Some of the citizenship doesn’t necessarily understand that those funds stay within those lanes of money.”
The proposed 2024-2028 CIP has 114 projects totaling $206 million. The department with the most projects is the Public Works Department, which contains 40 projects totaling $23.6 million.
The Utilities Department has 29 projects totaling $126.3 million. Parks and Recreation follows with 19 projects totaling $22.2 million and Facilities Management with 11 projects totaling $1.1 million. The Engineering Department has five projects totaling $2.25 million. Seven general government projects totaling $3 million.
The Fire Department lists one project totaling $5.6 million, as does the Police Department, which also has one project totaling $6.5 million. The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area has one project, the Hotel Del Sol project totaling $15.5 million.
The projects for this year include Fire Station No. 7 being constructed at Avenue 8½E and 34th Street with an anticipated completion in early spring 2024. The East Mesa Park on Avenue 6E is in the design phase with construction anticipated to begin in early summer of 2020.
Construction of the Kennedy Skate Park project is expected to begin in February with a duration of six months. A contract for construction management services for the Desert Dunes Treatment Facility expansion will be presented to the council on Wednesday.
Plans for the police storage facility, a long-awaited project, have been completed, and the team is working on the environmental review to comply with the grant funding requirements. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2023.
The proposed program for 2024 has multiple street projects. The North End Pavement replacement project will start this summer with a duration of one year. The project will include improvements to water, wastewater and roads.
The 32nd Street pavement replacement between Avenues B and C will kick off in June and should be done by fall. The Avenue 3½ E Pavement Replacement project began on May 8 and should be done in September.
A capacity increase project at 28th Street, from 45th to 33rd drives, includes a traffic signal at the intersection of 28th Street and Avenue C. Right-of-way design work should start this summer with construction slated to begin in 2024.
Plans are also funded through the CIP, such as current master plans for the Innovation Hub, Parks and Recreation, Transportation ADA Improvements, Land Use and Compatible Use Study and Integrated Multimodal Transportation Plan.