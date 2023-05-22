Based on public feedback, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider whether to recommend changes to the zoning ordinance regulating the Recreational Vehicle Subdivision Zoning District.
The current RVS zoning allows two dwellings per 6,000 square foot lots, which is no longer useful to current developers, according to staff.
In addition, neighbors and elected officials are leery of approving RVS zoning requests due to the remote possibility of 14 dwelling units per acre.
Developers have attempted to alleviate these concerns through deed restrictions, allowing the storage of a recreational vehicle on a home site, but not the occupancy, however, a zoning revision would be more appropriate, staff noted.
To address these concerns, staff has proposed text amendments to Sections 609.02 and 609.04. Under Permitted Uses, where the ordinance indicates that “one (1) single-family residence per parcel (is) limited to a recreational vehicle, manufactured home, or site-built home,” staff proposes adding the following: “However, if a parcel was zoned prior to May 1, 2023, and has an area of is at least six thousand (6,000) square feet in area, the property owner may have one (1) additional recreational vehicle.”
Under Minimum Parcel Size Requirements, staff proposes adding the following sentence: “Maximum density cannot exceed five lots per acre in RVS Districts zoned after May 1, 2023.”
In other action, the commission will consider a request from Hector Diaz, agent for Zachary Achziger, to rezone a 6.12-acre parcel located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4E from Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum.
The intent is to split the property into two parcels for residential development. Staff recommends denial of this request since legal access to the property is subject to an encroachment permit which specifies that no further splits are allowed.
In another case, Sol and Paulette Christel request to change the land use designation of a 42,253-square-foot parcel located at 12468 S. Foothills Blvd. from Urban Density Residential and Local Commercial to Regional Commercial.
The Christels also request to rezone the same parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to General Commercial.
The applicants intend to develop an automotive repair business. However, staff recommends denial because the amendment is not in harmony with the land use pattern of the area nor consistent with the overall intent of the Land Use Plan and its specific goals and policies. In addition, staff noted, the amendment is not an overall improvement to the plan.
The parcel is the location of a manufactured home and a detached garage. The owner stated that they may want to use the existing residence as “either an office or a watchman’s quarters.” Staff informed the owner that a caretaker or proprietor’s residence in conjunction with an established permitted use would require the approval of a special use permit by the Board of Supervisors.
Staff also recommended denial of this request based on the proposed use being dissimilar to adjacent residential uses.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma