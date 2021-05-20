The City of Yuma seems to be in a good place as it kicks off the budget process for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The city has a robust fund balance and is looking at reducing the city primary property tax rate as well as giving raises to employees.
In addition, the city will receive $23.1 million in COVID-19 recovery funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds will be sent in two payments, with the first one expected shortly, followed by a second payment a year later.
“We’re in a very strong financial position this coming year,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez told the council on Wednesday during a budget briefing.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2021/22 calls for a reduction of the primary property tax rate from the current year’s $2.3185 to $2.2681. However, due to new construction and increases in assessed home values, the city expects a higher tax collection, going from $14.2 million in 2021 to $14.8 million in 2022.
The budget shows expenditures of $522.4 million, an increase of $273.4 million from this year. Among the highlights are construction of Fire Station 7 at Avenue 8½E, expansion of the Desert Dunes Wastewater Treatment Plant and increased funding by 50% for street preservation.
The city also hopes to launch the East Mesa community park project, begin replacing playground equipment in existing parks, and develop a target industry study to help with economic development activities including business recruitment, retention and expansion.
A significant part of the proposed budget is paying off remaining Tier 1 and Tier 2 Public Safety Pension Retirement System debt through the FY 2021 bond proceeds
In addition, Rodriguez recommended fully funding a $12 million contingency for the PSPRS bonds now that the city has the opportunity, instead of phasing it over years as initially planned.
Expenditures include a $107 million increase in Capital Improvement Program, which includes $25.1 million in grant funded projects.
The administrator also suggested replacing outdated or inadequate software used citywide. He noted that staff discovered this past year that the current one “desperately needs to be improved upon.”
Another recommendation is establishing and funding a new major equipment replacement fund, a “vital” program gone dormant. Rodriguez noted that replacing some vehicles, such as fire and trash trucks, can cost several hundred thousands of dollars and even more than a million dollars.
Another goal this coming fiscal year is to complete and open the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex.
As for the employee raises, Rodriguez recommends that all employees under the Arizona State Retirement System and fire personnel receive a 3% salary market adjustment. If approved, police personnel will receive either a 3% or 4% salary hike, depending where they are in the step plan. Some raises would go into effect in December and others in January, depending on hire dates.
Rodriguez reviewed the funds that make up the budget, pointing out highlights along the way. For the general fund, of which 77% goes to the police and fire departments, the recommendation is to increase the starting reserve from 16.7% to 22%, or $16.4 million, enough to cover two months of city operations.
The budget also includes a 3% budget stabilization reserve of $2.47 million. If the city sees a decline in revenues, it can inject some of this reserve back into the fund having issues.
A remaining fund balance of $4.2 million has not been assigned.
The 2% sales tax fund this year decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic but quickly rebounded as local bars, restaurants and hotels reopened. This tax will expire in 2024, and voters will have to decide whether to continue assessing this tax which pays for parks, recreation, arts and cultural activities, the Yuma Art Center, the city golf course, the city’s baseball and recreation complex and the Yuma Civic Center. The annual allocation to Visit Yuma, the local visitors bureau, returned to $600,000 in this proposed budget.
The solid waste fund is an enterprise fund, which means it’s supposed to pay for itself through user fees. The city is proposing a 3% increase in the residential collection fee, which would go from $7 a month to $7.21 a month, and in the environmental fee, going from $7.25 a month to $7.47 a month.
As for the Desert Hills Golf Course, another enterprise fund, the recommendation is that it be moved back to the Parks and Recreation Department. Rodriguez noted that it’s likely the city will always need to subsidize the operation.
A combined Truth in Taxation and Expenditures Budget Hearing is set for June 16. At that time, the council is expected to adopt the final budget. It will then introduce a Primary Property Tax Rate and Tax Levy Ordinance, Mall and Maintenance Improvement District Rates and Solid Waste fee increases.
The council is looking to adopt the tax rate and tax levy ordinance on July 21.