Yuma is proposing a 3% increase to the residential and environmental solid waste fees. The public will have an opportunity to comment during a hearing on Wednesday.

The City Council previously authorized an annual increase of 3% or the current Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a CPI increase in water, sewer and trash of 5.2% for the period from April 2022 to April 2023.

