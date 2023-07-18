Yuma is proposing a 3% increase to the residential and environmental solid waste fees. The public will have an opportunity to comment during a hearing on Wednesday.
The City Council previously authorized an annual increase of 3% or the current Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a CPI increase in water, sewer and trash of 5.2% for the period from April 2022 to April 2023.
The proposed fee increase is part of the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which is up for adoption on Wednesday. The proposed fee increase would become effective Aug. 1.
If approved, the new fees would be $7.65 for the residential collection, an increase of 22-cents, and $7.92 for the environmental solid waste, an increase of 23-cents.
Citizens will be able to comment on the proposed fee increases and other budget items during the Wednesday meeting.
The council will also take public comment on the proposed primary property tax levy, expenditures and levies for Main Street Mall and Off-Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 and the 12 municipal improvement districts in the city as well as the proposed revenues and expenditures for fiscal year 2024.
The proposed budget of $473 million includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $216 million, a combined budget for the maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and an operating expenditure budget of $256 million.
The proposed budget is based on a primary tax rate of $2.1748 on each $100 of assessed valuation, if the maximum base levy is adopted, or $2.0902 if the same base levy as 2023 is adopted. Either way, the tax rate would decrease from the 2023 rate of $2.1930.
OTHER ACTIONS
The council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday for a work session, during which Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin will present proposed amendments to the fire code. On Wednesday, the council will also consider adopting the 2023 Fire Services and Facilities Plan.
Also at the work session, Public Works Director Joel Olea will talk about the Adopt-A-Street Program.
The council will then review the regular agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which includes the following resolutions:
• An agreement with Yuma Mesa Irrigation and Drainage District that would allow the city to pay for construction costs of a new culvert, including all necessary construction management, material testing and inspection of the “A” Canal: 7E and 40th Street project. The total project cost is $1.7 million, with $900,000 coming from state funds.
• A request from DS Development Yuma for the three-year deferment of a development fee and water and sewer capacity charge for the Desert Sky Unit No. 2 Subdivision.
• Rescind a pre-annexation development agreement for property purchased by Greenview Development with the intent to develop residential lots with individual wells and septic systems according to Yuma County standards, rather than city standards.
• Amend a pre-annexation development agreement to exclude a parcel of property owned by Greenview Development, which prefers to develop it to county standards, rather than city standards.
• An agreement with Yuma Union High School District No. 70 for school resource officer services on campuses, with the district reimbursing the city.
The following ordinances are up for adoption:
• Declare city-owned property at 2390 W. 32nd St. as surplus and authorize its sale.
• Add subsections to the city code on municipal court commissioners and hearing officers to comply with rules established by the Arizona Supreme Court.
• Repeal and replace subsections of the code regarding the duties and training requirements for judicial enforcement officers to meet recently enacted requirements by the Arizona Supreme Court.
• Repeal a section on prosecution fees to comply with court decisions and judicial trends. The city has not used the prosecution fee in many years.
The following ordinances will be introduced:
• Add a chapter to the city code creating an Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Commission.
• Exchange a portion of 4th Avenue right-of-way with Tashar Hospitality for additional rights-of-way to the city.
In addition, the council will consider the following consent agenda items:
• Bid award of $3.6 million for the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant Well No. 1 Replacement construction to ASR Construction Group of Gilbert.
• Purchase of 96-gallon containers for $128,483, including delivery, from Toter Inc. of Del Rio, Texas; a street sweeper for $395,223 from TYMCO Inc. of Waco, Texas; two automated side loaders for $480,454 each from Rush Truck Centers of Yuma; radio software feature upgrades for $979,800 from Motorola Solutions of Tempe; and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) data center infrastructure and services for $150,000 through Dell Financial Services of Round Rock, Texas.
• Purchase order for the Figueroa Laboratory Roof Repair project to Merrill Development of Yuma with an increase of $2,907, for a total cost of $102,220.
• Disbursement of $532,521 in grant funds from the Emergency Telecommunication Services Revolving Fund to pay for contractual costs related to equipment and services used in the operation of 911 services in the Yuma County region.
• Insurance coverage for $1.6 million for fiscal year 2024 from Alliant Insurance Services of Phoenix.
• Lawsuit settlements with Janie L. Thompson for $96,000 and Martin Urquijo for $60,500 for personal injuries and property damages. The Thompson lawsuit stems from a traffic collision on May 20, 2021, involving a street sweeper. The Urquijo claim stems from a traffic accident involving a city employee driving a solid waste truck on Dec. 28, 2022.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. To speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom, submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the meeting.
To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”