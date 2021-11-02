An ordinance to be introduced on Wednesday would identify the Yuma City Council as the authority for reviewing and deciding the appeal of decisions made by the hearing officer and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Currently, the decisions of the hearing officer are appealable to the commission and the decisions made by the commission do not have an identified appeals process and must be appealed in Superior Court.
The proposed zoning code text amendment related to the appeals process is the first of two ordinances to be introduced.
The second ordinance to be introduced would authorize annexation of the Premier Storage property located at the northwest corner of 34th Street and Avenue 4E.
One ordinance is up for adoption on Wednesday. The council will consider a rezoning request for 2.19 acres located at the northeast corner of S. Avenue 8½E and Desert Spring Drive.
In this case, the applicant is the city, which would like to rezone the property from the General Commercial District to the General Commercial/Public Overlay District. The city-owned parcel will be used for the construction of the new Fire Station No. 7.
The public overlay allows government uses “which are necessary to serve the public in particular locations of the city and to distinguish them from private uses.”
The council will also consider the following consent agenda items:
• The use of an Arizona cooperative agreement to purchase a three-year Esri Small Government Term Enterprise License Agreement from Environmental Systems Research Institute of Redlands, California, at a cost of $177,860. Esri is the city’s geographic information system (GIS) software used to capture, store, manipulate, manage and present all types of geographical data.
• Authorize the city administrator to accept $600,000 in grant funds awarded from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a Brownfields cooperative assessment of a largely vacant brownfield area in the Old Town South area. The grant project will inventory and assess at least six to eight brownfields sites in and around the area, which have been impacted by petroleum and hazardous substances, and will support the remediation and redevelopment of these brownfields.
• The final plat of Santana Subdivision, Units 2 and 3, located at the southeast and northeast corners of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street. The developer plans to divide the property into 243 residential lots ranging in size from 6,356 square feet to 17,687 square feet.
• Approve an infrastructure and services report for the Premier Storage Annexation at the northwest corner of 34th Street and Avenue 4E.
• Authorize the City Administrator to execute all necessary documents for Yuma to opt into and receive Yuma’s share of settlement proceeds in the National Opioid Class Action Lawsuit.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. It can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.