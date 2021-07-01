A non-binding letter of intent between Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and LifePoint Health, Inc. carries the potential to launch a joint venture that would enhance clinical quality and the availability of health-related services provided locally.
According to YRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Trenschel, the proposed partnership results from an extensive evaluation on the part of the hospital’s board of directors to determine whether such a partnership would ensure continued improvement of health and wellness in Yuma County.
The board looked at “the entire market,” Trenschel said, including nonprofit, investor-owned and for-profit entities to determine which of them would be the best fit for the organization. One of only two final candidates, LifePoint was unanimously selected by the board.
“The hospital is strong financially, we’re strong clinically, we’re strong operationally; we could stay independent and be fine (in those areas), but when you look at what’s happening with healthcare and how healthcare is transitioning, really, out of the hospital and into more ambulatory environments and value-based care, the ability for individual hospitals to have the support and expertise that these larger systems have at their disposal becomes more difficult,” Trenschel said. “While we’re not in that position today, we don’t know what the future brings. The board wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to secure healthcare for Yuma for many, many, many years into the future.”
With a letter of intent in place, the next step is a 90-day due diligence phase in which YRMC and LifePoint will work to develop a definitive agreement, while YRMC and Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County discuss the hospital’s lease. Once the definitive agreement is signed and reviewed according to standard regulations, the partnership could be finalized by the end of this year, according to Trenschel.
A “national leader in the delivery of community-based healthcare,” LifePoint operates healthcare facilities in 29 states, including Arizona. Currently, its hospitals are located in Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave and Sierra Vista.
According to Trenchel, once the partnership is solidified, YRMC is expected to be among the “top five largest hospitals” throughout the LifePoint system, serving as a regional hub in which services would be retained and grown in order to reduce patient travel to Phoenix- and San Diego-area hospitals.
Trenschel reiterated that no retraction of services nor staff would occur at YRMC – “only growth,” with behavior health identified as a “number one” priority.
The hospital is also looking to bolster its current service lines, surgical and telehealth services, urology, women’s and pediatric health services, and to engage more meaningfully with insurance providers and value-based care.
According to Trenschel, LifePoint’s commitment to quality and its investment in hospital employees and the communities they serve were key elements that attracted YRMC to the agency.
“When we looked at the cultural fit between the organizations, they were just very similar,” Trenschel said. “And when you look at LifePoint, who they are and where they operate, they mainly operate in rural areas and, not always but sometimes, sole-provider status hospitals like we are. That’s their niche, that’s their wheelhouse. They realize, like we do, that a hospital in a smaller community like ours is an engine for that community – it’s a financial engine, it’s a way to attract businesses to the community knowing everybody wants to be where you can receive high-quality healthcare. We’re excited about what’s on the clinical horizon for expertise and what we can bring here, we’re excited from an operational perspective; it’s going to be a really bright future for Yuma.”
While majority of the hospital’s ownership will shift to LifePoint, one thing that won’t change is the YRMC name or the commitment it connotes.
“‘Yuma Regional Medical Center’ means a lot more to our Yuma community than ‘LifePoint’ does, and LifePoint recognizes that,” said Trenschel. “Our community focus will remain the same and it will continue to strengthen into the future. Our community focus will not change, it cannot change, because that’s the only reason we’re here – for the community. Our strategic plan will remain the same. It may get enhanced with additional metrics and growth opportunities that LifePoint can bring to the table.”
To keep the community informed throughout the process of the partnership, the hospital has created a website to share updates and additional information: www.yumaregionalforward.org.