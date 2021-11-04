If an ordinance introduced Wednesday is adopted, the Yuma City Council will have the final say in the appeals process for decisions made by the hearing officer and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The proposed text amendment updates the provisions in the zoning code related to the appeals process. Currently, the decisions of the hearing officer are appealable to the commission and the decisions made by the commission do not have an identified appeals process and must be appealed in Superior Court.
The city’s zoning code tasks several boards with the review of various land use applications. Specifically, the hearing officer and the commission have the authority to decide variances from typical development standards and land use requests.
When appealed by citizens, the hearing officer reviews the decisions made by the zoning and floodplain administrators and Minor Variance Committee, along with variances and certain conditional use permit requests. Currently, the decisions of the hearing officer are appealable to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission also reviews and considers land use applications, including conditional use permits, rezones, subdivisions and general plan amendments. Unlike the hearing officer, decisions made by the commission do not have an identified appeals process in the zoning code. Therefore, under the current code, these decisions must be appealed in Superior Court. The proposed update identifies the council as the authority for reviewing and deciding the appeal of decisions made by the hearing officer and the commission.
The commission, with a 4-0 vote, recommended approval of the proposed change to the code on Oct. 11. During the meeting, Commissioner Branden Freeman said that he believed that the decisions made by the commission were only a recommendation to the council and not a final decision. Alyssa Linville, assistant director and zoning administrator, replied that not all decisions were recommendations, citing conditional use permits as an example of final decisions made by the commission.
On Wednesday, in response to a question from Councilman Mike Shelton, Linville explained that only two decisions in the last 10 years have been appealed in court and that appeals usually end with the commission as far as the decisions made by the hearing officer.
Linville added that she has not been involved in any appeals involving decisions made by the commission.
Shelton asked for further clarification on whether an applicant who is unhappy with a decision made by the hearing officer could go before the council for reconsideration of a decision under the current rules. Linville noted that the only resort left is to go before the commission with no current mechanism to appeal decisions to the council.
Shelton said he supported the proposed changes to the appeals process as these issues should come before the elected body.
A second ordinance was introduced as well, one which would authorize the annexation of the Premier Storage property located at the northwest corner of 34th Street and Avenue 4E.
No citizens asked to address either of the introduced ordinances, which are expected to come up for adoption at the next council meeting.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the rezoning of 2.19 acres located at the northeast corner of South Avenue 8½E and Desert Spring Drive from the General Commercial District to the General Commercial/Public Overlay District.
In this case, the applicant is the city, and the city-owned parcel will be used for the construction of the new Fire Station No. 7. The public overlay allows government uses “which are necessary to serve the public in particular locations of the city and to distinguish them from private uses.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls asked to be recused from this agenda item, citing a conflict since his firm is working on the design, and turned over the meeting to Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon.
This item did not draw any public speakers as well.