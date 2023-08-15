The Yuma City Council this week will consider an agreement with regional law enforcement agencies to provide a multiagency critical incident response team.
A new state law that becomes effective in 2025 requires each law enforcement agency to use the Arizona Department of Public Safety Major Incident Division, a regional law enforcement task force, or a separate law enforcement agency to conduct criminal investigations of critical force incidents.
Due to Yuma County’s location and distance from other law enforcement agencies, a regional law enforcement task force will allow for “timely, transparent and impartial” criminal investigations of critical force incidents, according to a staff report.
The council will meet on Tuesday for a work session and Wednesday for its regular meeting.
On Tuesday, Kenneth Musselwhite, garrison manager of Yuma Proving Ground, will provide an overview of potential intergovernmental support agreements between the city and YPG. These agreements are formal partnerships between the Army and local governments aimed at improving installation support services for mission, soldier and family readiness.
The council will then review Wednesday’s agenda, which includes two ordinances up for adoption, one amending the city code related to the Infill Overlay District. City planners want to expand the district by removing the originally mapped boundaries and simply identify the boundaries by referencing the General Plan.
The other proposed ordinance would update the definitions relating to housing types and match the zoning district density requirements to the city’s General Plan. The goal is to expand housing opportunities by redefining two-family and multifamily housing, while also increasing allowable densities for medium- and high-density residential projects.
Two ordinances will be introduced, one that calls for the adoption of the 2018 International Fire Code Adoption.
The other ordinance to be introduced would rezone 12,800 square feet of property located at the southwest corner of Maple Avenue and 17th Street from the Light Industrial District to the Low Density Residential District, while maintaining the existing Infill Overlay District.
In addition, the council will consider adoption of the following resolutions:
• An agreement with the University of Arizona to provide transportation engineering services. This agreement is for five years and would not exceed $300,000.
• Adopt the Vision Zero Strategy and authorize the preparation of a Vision Zero Action Plan that requires performance measures of reducing fatal and serious injury crashes by two-thirds for all users on Yuma roadways by the year 2040. The commitment will enable the city to apply for funding to develop a comprehensive safety action plan as part of the Safe Streets for All grant program.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• A contract for residential commercial solid waste collection with Republic Services and C&D Disposal for roll off service, with a total estimated annual cost of $163,171.
• A construction services contract for the Avenue 5E Water and Sewer Extension, in the amount of $2.3 million to DPE Construction of Yuma.
• Purchase of a fire service apparatus for $1.2 million from Hughes Fire Equipment in Appleton, Wisconsin.
• Purchase of law enforcement radios for $3.5 million from Motorola Solutions of Chicago, Illinois.
• An agreement for an initial term of three years and eligible for renewal for two additional one-year terms with Yuma Visitors Bureau (Visit Yuma) to promote the city and surrounding area as a premier tourist destination at the regional, national and international levels and to operate the downtown Visitor Information Center. The city agrees to provide Visit Yuma 10% of the revenue collected from the 2% Hospitality Tax, which Yuma voters renewed in November.
• A change order for the Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons Project to the Arizona Department of Transportation for a design increase of $121,460, for a total cost of $334,460. The project will improve the safety at five crossings and help address the pedestrian-related collisions occurring at these intersections.
• The final plat of the Saguaro Unit No. 5 subdivision located at the southwest corner of Mississippi Avenue and 44th Street.
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. To speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom, submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the meeting.