Prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office have offered a plea deal to Alfredo Zendejas, who is charged in connection to a string of south county burglaries and for allegedly trafficking in stolen property.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Antonio Bustamante requested a three to four week continuance, saying he has not gone over the plea offer with Zendejas yet.
Zendejas, 41, has been charged with four felony offenses and one misdemeanor.
The felonies are two counts of trafficking in stolen property and one count each of burglary and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The misdemeanor offense is for theft.
Since the prosecution did not object to the continuance, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Bustamante’s request and scheduled Zendejas’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on July 16.
Zendejas, who appeared at the hearing via-video feed, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $50,000 bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were investigating a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was also allegedly found to be in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun.
Deputies also served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries being investigated.