No one knows what happened to Reggie when he was brought to the Humane Society of Yuma by Animal Control on Aug. 9. But whatever it was, it left his paws severely burned.
“He came in with his paws burned,” said vet tech Sara Laredo. “We don’t know anything like behind it, if it was like in a building that was on fire or something. He was just found like that. But the rear ones are the ones that were worse and the front ones were peeling.”
Laredo explained that the skin of the cat’s pads came off completely after his first treatment and they took out the bandages. When folks were speculating on what the cat’s condition might have been, some suggested road rash but Laredo asserted that the shelter’s had various feral cats come in from having spent time on really hot streets and their paws weren’t burnt like Reggie’s.
“It’s not really common at all,” she said. “This is like our third case maybe but this is the worst one. We didn’t need to bandage the others.”
As of Tuesday, Aug. 22, Reggie the cat’s been doing better. His front paws are pretty much healed and the bandages should be coming off soon while his back paws still have a way to go. Vet techs Laredo and Kaci Rembert aren’t very worried about infection at this point since he’s already undergone two rounds of antibiotics.
“He’s pretty relaxed right now; just mostly because he is on restrictions,” Rembert commented. “And he doesn’t really like to walk with his bandages on. Although he’s getting to be a little bit better I feel like because he takes them off at night. I found him this morning and I had to rebandage him!”
Despite the fact that Reggie’s case isn’t very common, HSOY wants Yumans to be aware of how important it is to protect pets’ paws.
“If you want to do a walk, try to go in hours that the sun isn’t burning,” Laredo said. “Touch the ground. If you wouldn’t walk in the ground without shoes, well you shouldn’t let your dog or cat do it either … They’re not like us that we need shoes but here, the weather is extreme. When you go to the street, you need to protect them.”
Rembert noted that when the weather is over 100 degrees outside, the asphalt’s over 160 degrees.
For outdoor cats, be sure to let them out when the sun’s “not so bad.” Laredo also recommends microchipping your pet because if it gets lost, a vet can check the chip to find the owner’s information. Laredo and Rembert suspect Reggie had an owner since he was so friendly – a microchip in his case could have reunited him with his owner.
Susan Sternitzke of HSOY explained that cases like Reggie’s are quite rare and require a lot of medical care that the shelter doesn’t have a budget for. To help offset the cost of care for Reggie and other animals like him, HSOY is seeking community support.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.