Editor’s note: The student’s last name is omitted for her protection.
“‘You can't use this restroom even if you are a girl or a boy or whatever that is you are.’ These words brought me disappointment and anger as I was using the woman's restroom at Yuma High’s Old Main building. Such feelings were provoking me to research my school districts policies on anything regarding gender identity.
“Why is this important you may ask? Well according to administration, students are the priority. We all know that. And I can guarantee you that I am just one of many students within the district and within the 1,200 members of my student body at Yuma High facing such dilemmas.”
During a past governing board meeting for the Yuma Union High School District, Yuma High School student Jesse came forward to speak on behalf of herself and transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students.
Jesse’s experiences differed between the previous campus she attended and the current but through speaking with YUHSD administration, she’s seen the district since ensure that all of its campuses are consistent with their compliance of Title IX.
Associate Superintendent and Title IX Coordinator Lisa Anderson commented that Jesse was proactive in meeting with her and talking about Title IX. She also encouraged Jesse to speak during the call to the public.
“It was all very positive for a student to have done the research, reach out to the right people and I said, ‘Okay, now go to the public, go to the call the public and then let's work after that. Let's interpret,’” Anderson said.
She added that many administrators tend to immediately think of athletics when they hear Title IX but it encompasses far more than that. As coordinator, she’s required to remain up to date on Title IX interpretations and guidelines.
When addressing the student concern, the district also consulted with a lawyer to confirm its stance of the law. This year, the U.S. Department of Education provided a new interpretation that extends protections by expanding the definition of “sex” to include: “stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity.”
“The interpretation is essentially that no public education institution can discriminate against any students, whether they're transgender or cis [those whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth], based on what locker room or what restroom they use,” Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said.
“As an example of that: If a transgender student identified as female, they could use the female bathroom,” he added. “If, say, I was a female student, and I was uncomfortable with that, I could also have the right to use the single stall restroom in the in the nurse's office. In previous years, that transgender student who identified as female would have been probably using the single stall restaurant in the nurse's office or the library depending on the campus, the staff restroom or things like that where there was single stall bathroom that they could lock the door with.
“That effectively could have been deemed discriminatory if we were making that person do that. In those circumstances, it's always been a choice of the student. And so if it were a choice still, we would still honor that choice but we would also honor that choice for a student who is cis that was also uncomfortable, for whatever reason, to use those single stall restrooms as well.”
Why maintain this standard set by Title IX uniformly? All districts that receive federal funding are subject to Title IX.
“We are a Title I district,” Anderson said. “There are some districts in the state of Arizona that do not receive federal funding so there's differences [but] if those are the guidelines we follow them … So just bringing it full circle: [It’s] providing the information, clarifying the June interpretation, moving forward … and then for campus administrators, the next is share that with your staff and what questions do they have. And this is how we support our students. And then I went back to Jesse again and we continue to work proactively with Jesse.”
Since Jesse’s speech, a few community members expressed concerns about the district’s compliance with the law. One individual suggested in a subsequent call to the public that something terrible could happen to the girls in YUHSD’s restrooms. Jesse previously responded to such concerns in the same speech.
“‘But what if predatory behavior were to occur if we were to allow trans students or gender nonconforming students to use the restrooms that they’re more comfortable with?’” she said. “That age-old question – that myth, if you will – has been debunked by UCLA in a recent study. And another study conducted by Harvard University has found that 36% of gender nonconforming students or students that are trans using restrooms that they are not comfortable with face sexual harassment.”
Indeed, a study published by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health as well as peer-reviewed medical journal Pediatrics found that transgender teens with restricted bathroom access are at higher risk of sexual assault. The data came from a 2019 survey of nearly 3,700 U.S. teens aged 13-17, which found that 36% with restricted access were sexually assaulted in the previous 12 months. Over 1 out of every 4 students in the study, or 25.9%, also reported being a victim of sexual assault in the past 12 months.
In comparison, the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey administered by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the rates of sexual assault for nontrans US teens as 15% for girls and 4% for boys.
Reuters also reported tha a 2016 survey found the almost 60% of transgender Americans have “avoided using public restrooms for fear of confrontation, saying they have been harassed and assaulted.” The survey found that 12% of transgender people were verbally harassed in public restrooms within the previous year, 1% were physically attacked, 1% were sexually assaulted and 9% said someone denied them access to a bathroom.
“Quite unfortunate, right?” Jesse asked. “I will say, however, that I am eternally grateful to what YHS accommodates for me.”
On the topic of restroom security, Anderson and Patten explained YUHSD schools typically face different problems.
“Predominantly, the issue that occurs in restrooms tends to be more like vaping but there are some campuses that have made the decision to have one set of restrooms locked to further have eyes with security on the bathrooms that are most heavily accessed,” Patten said. “There are cameras in hallways and whatnot so we can see who's coming and going. In fact, we've had bathroom incidents, typically with vaping, where we've been able to pretty easily identify who the people were doing it because they're coming in and out of the bathroom at the time that it was reported, and that's thanks to the cameras. So those are two of the safety measures that we've had in place that we would continue to utilize in this event.”
Anderson and Patten emphasized that the district’s priority is to make all students feel safe. Anderson personally described many instances where families would come to administration for help sorting out arrangements for overnight trips, extracurricular activities and the like so that all involved could be comfortable.
Patten confirmed that community members have been able to ask questions and address concerns with the district.
“The students in our district who are transitioning, who are identifying as a gender, that's not what's on their birth certificate – those students just want to be included,” he said. “I don't think that there has been any situation where somebody is trying to make a statement or trying to bring us a different level of attention on an issue or anything like that at all. And I think that that's something that we can be proud of as a district: That we've done everything we can [and] always probably even do more to try and make everybody feel like they're safe on campus.”
How does administration know if students feel safe? Students are participating in campus activities, speaking with counselors and campus administrators. Regularly engaging with students on campus has also provided administrators with a sense of each campus’ culture.
“Come see the culture of the school, come tour,” Anderson said. “We offer all the time. If you think this is going on, come tour and you'll feel the culture the minute you step on a campus. We have visitors from across the United States that come and spend time with us and walk away and say, ‘Wow, the culture of your schools? It's like a family and I feel the caring, I feel the relationship.’ So to people that are concerned, come see it and talk to kids, ask, ‘What's going on?’”
Individuals interested in touring can do so by visiting the school’s website homepage and finding the directional arrows icon. Dates are available online for tours, which are generally offered every other Friday and led by student council representatives.
The culture at large for the district, however, may be evident by the very instance of Jesse’s interactions. She was able to meet with district administration, address her concerns and was even empowered to speak at a public meeting and advocate for the changes she wants to see.
Those changes? Consistently protecting restroom and locker access to transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students, providing inclusive training for staff on gender identity and promoting inclusive language.
“... failure to accommodate for the aforementioned groups – nonbinary kids, kids that are nonconforming, trans kids and whatnot – it will pose a threat to their mental, physical and emotional well being,” she said. “Times are swiftly changing and I solemnly believe that Yuma Union High School District #70 can do better. Thank you, everybody.”