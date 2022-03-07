On Sunday, Feb. 27, protestors stood at the intersection of 16th Street and 4th Avenue with signs in their hands.
The group is known as the Bloodstained Men and as one of their signs proclaimed, they advocate that “intact genitals are a human right.” Through the red stains on their white pants, they make known a very private wound–one of circumcision–and they want Yumans to know that the procedure isn’t as beneficial as it’s made out to be.
“America has a problem in that genital mutilation in males is still continuing under the pretext that it’s good for them,” said Harry Guiremand, press spokesperson for the Bloodstained Men. “But it’s proven to be a fraud–a medical fraud.”
Fifteen protestors passed through Yuma as part of a Southwest tour. The Bloodstained Men travel around the country to protest and to raise questions in the hopes that parents will do their own research before they circumcise a child.
Organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics have asserted that the preventive health benefits of circumcision outweigh the risks. It’s thought that the procedure helps prevent urinary tract infections in the first year of life and later on, the transmission of some sexually transmitted infections.
But the AAP’s position is not one that’s universally accepted. Guiremand pointed to peer-reviewed publications in the Journal of Law, Medicine and Ethics by a Massachusetts law professor, Peter Adler, who argued that the procedure is unethical and unlawful.
Guiremand also pointed to countries such as Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom which have taken positions that any benefits aren’t significant to warrant circumcision. A quick online search yields that some countries’ health organizations have found no benefits and while legality varies, some countries find performing the procedure without medical reason to be legally questionable.
“It’s completely unethical,” Guiremand said. “Parents are sold under fraudulent pretext that it’s good for the boy, but it’s harmful for the boy. When medical professionals solicit medical consent, they fail to inform parents of the harm; fail to inform that any benefits can be disputed and that it can be delayed.”
At the heart of their argument, circumcision is an irreversible procedure that shouldn’t be forced on a baby and should instead be a choice made by the individual later in life with informed consent.
Additionally, the part that gets cut off contains the most nerve endings and biomechanically speaking, is valuable for function and quality of life, according to the group. Many of them have been circumcised, regret that they never had a choice and find the experience traumatic.
“If you’ve seen a video of a circumcision, it’s horrific,” Guiremand said. “It’s not just a snip; it takes 20 minutes. It’s traumatizing. We know early life trauma causes lifelong harm. A baby just born is so vulnerable, and it’s often done without adequate anesthetic.”
Addressing concerns of religious freedom and antisemitism that arise in the debate, Guiremand explained that the group values human rights for everyone.
“Our first CEO was a Jewish man,” he said. “He was mad and unhappy that his body was undamaged. What about him? Doesn’t he have any rights?
“We advocate for the human rights of everyone. If we advocate for the rights of everyone except Jewish people, that would be an anti-Semitic position. When the female genital mutilation law was passed in 1996, it was clear the beliefs of the parents had no right over the bodies of girls.
“Boys should have a right to their own body and parents’ beliefs shouldn’t come over that.”
