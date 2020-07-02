It has been more than three years since 29-year-old Jordan Stevens died at the Yuma County jail following an incident in which he allegedly became physically aggressive toward detention officers and an electronic stun device was used on him twice.
On Wednesday, a small group of protesters held a demonstration in front of the Yuma Justice Center in hopes of getting some answers about what happened the day Stevens died.
“We are here voicing our frustrations in a peaceful manner,” said Alex Osuna. “We want to get the resolution to this that his family, the Cocopah Tribe (of which Stevens was a member) and the community want and deserve.”
Osuna added that Stevens’ death was also ruled a homicide and that no criminal charges were ever brought against any of the detention officers who were involved.
“It seems as if the incident has been swept under the rug, and that is no way to deal with somebody’s life,” Osuna said. “When detention officers responded to the incident, they smothered him, tazed him, and left him to die. It was murder.”
The protesters also planned to hold a candlelight vigil on the steps of the historic Yuma Courthouse later in the evening. Wednesday would have been Stevens’ 33rd birthday.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the article, citing ongoing wrongful death civil litigation, but here’s what YCSO says happened on the day Stevens died, according to the findings of the criminal investigation the agency conducted, which are publicly available documents obtained by the Yuma Sun.
The hours before his arrest
At about 10 p.m., Stevens’ mother dropped him off at a house on the Quechan reservation, where a party was being held. While it is not known if he used any drugs while there, he did spend several hours drinking beer and vodka.
Stevens left the home sometime in the early morning hours, and it is later learned that he swam across the Colorado River on his way to the Circle K convenience store, located at the intersection of 1st Street and 4th Avenue.
He is next seen on video surveillance cameras at approximately 5:34 a.m. entering the store through the front door, where he stands for several moments, and appears to be having problems standing without swaying.
A short time later two customers enter the store and make their way to the coffee machines, where Stevens is now standing. He appears on the video to talk to them briefly and blocks their way.
One of the customers decides to go around him, but Stevens looks at the other customer, and without saying anything, pushes him.
“The customer looked at him like, what is wrong with you,” the clerk is cited as saying in the document. “Stevens did not say anything but gave the customer a look like, do you want to fight.”
At this point in the video it appears the clerk tells him he needs to leave the store because he raises his hands and holds them up at chest level like he is saying “I didn’t do anything” and then he walks out the front door.
A Shamrock employee, who was there making a delivery, would later ask the clerk to call police because he thought Stevens was trying to break into his truck.
Yuma Police arrive
Officers from the Yuma Police Department were dispatched to the Circle K store at approximately 5:40 a.m. for a report of a possibly drunk and disorderly person who was pushing customers.
When officers arrived on scene they found Stevens in the parking lot near the Shamrock delivery truck. He is described as being under the influence and being aggressive and refusing to follow officer’s commands.
As a result, one of the officers forcibly took Stevens to the ground, and punched him on the right side of his face with a closed fist in order to prevent and stop any further acts of aggression.
While on the ground Stevens continued to be combative and tried to get up several times. He was finally placed under arrest at 5:48 a.m. Even after being handcuffed, he was still verbally aggressive and refused to follow instructions. It took three officers to get him in the patrol car.
At 6:03 a.m. Stevens was transported to the Yuma County jail, where he was booked on charges of disorderly conduct/fighting, resisting arrest, and City of Yuma Ordinance 111-04 Obedience to a Police Officer.
While at the jail
According to the documents, Stevens was for the most part semi-cooperative while in the admitting area of the detention center and is placed in a holding cell by himself, where he remained until he was taken to court at 10 a.m., and was released by the judge “on his own recognizance.”
Once court was over, Stevens was returned to the admitting area and placed into a holding cell with nine other prisoners, while his release paperwork was being completed.
At about 12:30 Stevens falls asleep on one of the benches inside the holding cell. It is the first time since being placed in the cell that he has stopped moving around.
When Stevens wakes up from his nap at around 1:14 p.m., he becomes disruptive and tries picking fights with some of the other prisoners in the holding cell.
When it was Stevens’ turn to be processed out and released, which was approximately 1:25 p.m. he refused to cooperate with detention officers, telling them he had nowhere to go.
According to the documents, detention officers then tried to take Stevens back to the holding cell so he could calm down, however, he changed his mind and told them that he did want to get out.
But before he could be taken to the shower area to change into his own clothes, he again changed his mind and said he did not want to be released.
At this point Stevens tried to pull away from the detention officers and a struggle ensued as they attempted to gain control of him. During the struggle a detention officer used an electronic stun device on Stevens, but it seemed to be ineffective.
After several more detention officers arrived they were able to force Stevens to the floor and subdue him, by placing him in belly chains and leg shackles,
He was then put back into a holding cell, while continuing to struggle with officers.
At approximately 1:44 p.m. a detention officer monitoring Stevens observed he had become unresponsive and immediately requested medical assistance.
The detention officer and a registered nurse at the jail performed CPR on Stevens until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over.
Stevens was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 2:44 p.m.
The aftermath
Following the investigation, which took more than a year to complete, detectives from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office turned their findings over to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office to review for the potential of any criminal violations.
The county attorney’s office, however, determined that the actions of all of the detention officers involved were justified and declined to press any charges.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also conducted an investigation into the circumstances of Stevens’ death on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, which also cleared the detention officers of any wrongdoing.
“Please be advised that we have reviewed the available evidence in this matter, which includes information provided by the FBI, and concluded that the evidence does not support a prosecutable violation of the applicable federal criminal civil rights statutes. Accordingly, the U.S. Attorney’s Office declines prosecution in the matter,” it wrote in a declination letter sent to the YCSO in October of 2018.
It also must be noted that the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted the autopsy, listed Stevens’ manner of death as a homicide.
But it also indicated the cause of death as blunt force trauma and asphyxial injuries aggravated by methamphetamine and ethanol toxicity, as well as other significant health conditions.
The toxicology report that was attached to the autopsy report also showed that Stevens had both methamphetamine and ethanol in his system at the time of death.
Additionally, the “manner of death” classification is a statutory function of the medical examiner, as part of death certification for purposes of vital statistics and public health. It is not a legal determination of culpability or intent.