After a several year hiatus, the Yuma County Public and Legal Defenders Offices are relaunching their unpaid summer internship program, and have accepted several students from two of the state’s three law schools — Arizona State University and the University of Arizona — to take part.
Michael Breeze, head of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, said he understands that it is asking a lot from the community, especially since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 outbreak last month, but over the years the Yuma community has always opened its doors to these interns and offered them free housing for the summer, and he is hoping people are willing to do so again.
He added that without the community’s generosity they would not be able to put on the internship program, because neither office has the funding to pay for intern housing. As for the students, the internship is often their first real-world legal experience, and that past interns have reported that it was one of the highlights of their time in law school, and definitely contributed to them being hired later.
There will be five interns participating in the program this summer, which begins the last week of May and ends the first week of August. Two of the interns will be working with the Legal Defenders Office, while the other three will be at the Public Defenders Office.
As for housing opportunities, one of the interns is married and will be accompanied by her husband, and at least two places would need to be pet-friendly because the interns have to bring their dogs with them.
“It is unclear what risks will be present at that time, but that is definitely a consideration,” Breeze said. “It potentially impacts everything from the intern’s willingness to travel to our ability to secure housing for them. We are hoping that by mid May things will be drastically different.”
Breeze also explained that because the interns aren’t getting paid while they are here, it is important for his office to find housing for them. And that his office will also be making an effort to get the interns medically screened before placing them anywhere.
He went on to explain that it is extremely difficult for the interns to continue paying for their residences in Phoenix and Tucson while renting someplace here. Some of the interns, he added, are also getting school credit for the internships, so they are paying their tuition during the summer as well.
Ideally, what Breeze said his office is looking for are people who have an extra room in their home, who would be willing to put the interns up for a few months over the summer. Also, in past years, homeowners who are away those months have offered their homes to the interns as house-sitting opportunities so their residences don’t sit empty.
In case the state emergency hasn’t been lifted by May, Terri L Capozzi, who is in charge of the Yuma County Legal Defenders Office, wants to ensure anyone who would be considering hosting an intern that precautions have already been in place at the Yuma County Justice Center- which is the courthouse - to limit in-person contact.
“At this juncture, whoever puts up an intern needs to understand the precautions that have already been in place at the courthouse and will remain in place,” Capozzi said. “When the interns get here in mid May, and the situation is still the same, we will still be adhering to the same precautions and protective measures that we are under now.”
In early March, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Presiding Superior Court Judge David Haws implemented an administrative order issued by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel of the Arizona Supreme Court, curtailing court operations to essential functions only.
Additionally, all trials have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for later in the year. Most hearings - those of which can be - have been postponed. The ones that can’t be are being held remotely through video or telephonically.
Entry into the courthouse is also being limited to defendants in cases and those seeking essential service, no one is else is being allowed.
“I think we have the protocols in place to keep (interns) safe, Capozzi said.
The internship program was started several years ago as a way to provide first- and second-year law students a real-world legal experience. The goal is to attract high-quality attorneys to Yuma after they graduate.
Breeze said the program has developed a great reputation over the years among law students and is widely-known as one of the only places for experience outside of a classroom. While here, the interns will get practical, hands-on experience such as doing research, observing court hearings and writing memos and motions.
Breeze noted that not once has his office ever received a complaint about any of the interns from the members of the community who have offered them housing.
If you or someone you know may be able to assist the Public Defender’s Office with free housing opportunities for interns this summer, call 928-817-4600 and ask for attorney Ray Hanna.
