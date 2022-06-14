Yuma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who vandalized a city-owned sports complex over the weekend.
On Saturday at approximately 4:28 a.m., two unidentified suspects entered the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex (PAAC) and caused over $1,000 in damages.
In addition to spraying painting graffiti in several areas of the complex, the suspects also set the fire sprinklers off.
The incident is still currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.
