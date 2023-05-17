The Yuma County Public Defender’s Office relocated to 241 S. Main St., effective Tuesday.
“This move allows us to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and optimize client outcomes,” the county stated in a press release.
A public defender provides legal defense, advice and counsel to any person being criminally prosecuted in justice or superior court and facing jail time if convicted and who is not financially able to hire a lawyer.
The office operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the main office at 928-817-4600.
The Board of Supervisors approved a lease for “long-term, temporary” office space for the Public Defender’s Office, which had to move out of the Historic Courthouse to make room for the newly established Division 7 of the Superior Court.
The supervisors agreed that it’s better to lease space than spend money on renovating space that in the future will be demolished for construction of a new permanent home for the Public Defender’s Office.
The county entered into a lease agreement with Tres Cuates for property located at 241 S. Main St. However, this space alone is not enough to house all 24 staff members of the Public Defender’s Office. The plan is to separate the staff between two buildings, one at 241 S. Main St., and the former Risk Management facility at 145 S. 2nd Ave.
The space at 241 S. Main St. was most recently used by a local law firm and, as such, the existing configuration of office space is “already satisfactorily arranged” for the Public Defender’s staff, without the need for more improvements, noted David Hylland, construction projects director.
“This space is move-in ready so we could get up to half of the Public Defender staff out of the Historic Courthouse into that location immediately, which frees it up,” Hylland said, noting that staff will still need to be split between two buildings.
He added that Division 7 is up and running and sharing courtroom space. “But they’re anxious, of course,” he noted.
The lease has a term of two years, with a third year option and the ability to terminate with a 90-day notice. The cost for the first year, including improvements, such as adding IT connectivity and security upgrades, will cost $80,194. The total cost at the end of the second year will be $140,638 and at the end of the third year, $201,082.
The county initially bought the Camarena buildings located at 217 S. 2nd Ave. for the Public Defender’s future home. However, county staff later discovered the Camarena buildings are in worse condition than they realized.
The supervisors opted to lease property. “I don’t mind leasing for a while,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said.
Renovating the building to be later demolished is “putting good money after bad and it’s gonna be a nightmare,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “Whereas if we leased Main Street for a couple of years, we’ll have 197 (Main St., a new administrative building currently under construction) up and running within two to three years, and then this whole building is going to be vacant … We’re going to have more space than we know what to do with.”
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
