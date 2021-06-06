The first two opportunities for the public to provide input on the next update of the Yuma General Plan are coming, with two listening sessions scheduled this month.
Residents are invited to participate in general plan listening sessions on Monday, June 7 and 21. Both take place from 5-7 p.m. at City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
The general plan update is a public process, and the city wants to involve as many residents as possible. The Planning and Zoning Commission hosts the listening sessions. Each session will be two hours in a round robin setting where attendees can learn and share their opinions in an informal setting.
Members of the commission and city planning staff will collect input, discuss ideas and answer questions. As a round robin, tables will be set up to learn about different facets of the general plan. Staff members will give a brief presentation with time to discuss needs and issues in the Yuma community. Attendees can then move to the next subject table to learn and discuss another chapter of the plan.
The general plan provides the vision and policies that determine how the city will grow and develop. This is a complex effort that requires a multiyear process. The result aims to provide a reliable framework for the growth of the Yuma community. The final plan is scheduled to go to voters in 2022.
The general plan is the long-range guide for the city and addresses issues such as land use, transportation, public safety, parks and redevelopment. The document is the result of significant study and analysis of existing physical, social and economic conditions and is designed to identify future trends.
All municipalities are required to have a general plan per Arizona state law, which must be adopted by public vote every 10 years.
Public hearings on the general plan will take place in the fall.
For more information about the city’s 2022 general plan update visit www.yumaaz.gov/generalplan.
To provide comments on the plan, email planning@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-5175.