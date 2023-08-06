Yuma County is seeking public input on several major amendment cases now underway, with officials calling it an “essential” step in the public information and participation process.
The county notes that the process is an opportunity for residents and interested parties to voice their opinions and concerns about proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan.
During the 60-day participation process, neighborhood meetings offer a direct platform for impacted individuals to share thoughts and seek clarification on how the amendments may affect their communities.
Decision-makers value the information obtained during the participation process as it helps them understand public sentiment, a county press release stated.
By fostering transparency and inclusivity, the participation process plays a pivotal role in shaping informed decisions for the betterment of the community, the county added.
The neighborhood meeting for major amendment cases impacting Foothills, Gila Valley and Yuma Mesa will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St., in Yuma, on the following major amendment cases: No. 23-01 (PA23-01), No. 23-04 (PA23-04), No. 23-05 (PA23-05) and No. 23-06 (PA23-06).
The neighborhood meeting for major amendment cases impacting Dome Valley and Wellton will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Antelope High School auditorium, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton, on the following major amendment cases: No. PA23-02 (PA23-02), No. PA23-03 (PA23-03) and No. PA23-07 (PA23-07).
Contact case planners Javier Barraza or Anson Lihosit for additional information about the cases. Both can be seen at Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma. Email Barraza at Javier.Barraza@yumacountyaz.gov or call 928-817-5150. Email Lihosit at Anson.Lihosit@yumacountyaz.gov or call 928-817-5090.