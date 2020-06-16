The Yuma City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed final budget for fiscal year 2021 and the primary property tax levy on Wednesday. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza, with limited public access. (See below for instructions on viewing the meeting remotely.)
Called a Truth in Taxation hearing, the proceedings allow citizens to voice their opinions on the proposed expenditures and property tax levy before the council adopts the final budget in the amount of $249 million, which includes a Capital Improvement Program of $51.4 million; an operating budget of $186 million; interfund transfers of $12 million, and wastewater interfund borrowing of $193,068.
The budget is based in part on an estimated primary property tax levy that is anticipated to raise $14.2 million in tax revenue. This estimate is derived from the assessed valuation provided by the Yuma County assessor on Feb. 4 and multiplied by a tax rate of $2.3185 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
There is no proposed increase from the 2020 tax rate of $2.3185, but the tax levy reflects an increase of $254,403 due to increased valuation.
The proposed tax rate for the Mall Maintenance District is $3.4152 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which is lower than the 2020 tax rate of $4.7398. The levy is anticipated to raise about $110,000 in tax revenues for 2021.
The council will also consider adopting an ordinance amending the “Animals Disturbing the Peace” portion of the city code. The proposed changes include a definition of what constitutes “excessive” barking, updating the definition of “animal,” clarifying that provocation exists as a defense, and modifying the penalty to civil sanctions with a warning provision.
In addition, the council will potentially adopt an ordinance calling for a Nov. 3 special election to allow voters to determine whether to amend the City Charter to align elections to state law.
One ordinance is expected to be introduced. It authorizes the vacating of the unused alley located north of 13th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues to allow for the construction of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex.
The motion consent agenda lists several items, including the following:
– Approval of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Annual Action Plan and five CDBG subrecipient agreements totaling $90,565 for public service responses to COVID-19.
– Renewal of the city’s insurance coverage for fiscal year 202 totaling more than $1 million with Willis Towers Watson Insurance Services West of Dallas, Texas.
– A contract for technology solutions, products and services with a first-year cost of $86,400 for subscription and implementation and a second year cost of $69,900 for a subscription to Vertosoft of Leesburg, Virginia.
– Authorize the city administrator to negotiate contracts for professional environmental, geotechnical and materials testing and other related services with the following firms: Geotechnical Testing Services of Yuma; Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma; Nicklaus Engineering of Yuma; Ninyo and Moore of Phoenix; and Western Technologies of Tucson. The maximum value of each project will not exceed $300,000 for a 12-month period.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.
HOW TO REMOTELY WATCH THE MEETING
The meeting will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website after the meeting.