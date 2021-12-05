The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet this week, on Monday for the regular session and Friday for a special session with state legislators.
On Monday, the supervisors will conduct a public hearing regarding an application to the Arizona Department of Housing for Community Development Block Grant State Special Projects funding for fiscal year 2021. Staff is asking for approval to submit an application for $500,000 for the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation of five homes in Yuma County.
Other discussion and action items include awarding bids for the Flexible Spending Account and COBRA Administration to ASIFlex and the Employee Benefits Medical Program to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, both for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust, effective July 1, with four renewable terms.
The supervisors will also hear presentations on the results of the Yuma Community Food Bank Thanksgiving Food Drive and COVID-19 updates and activities.
The agenda also includes several planning and zoning cases to be decided by the supervisors.
The consent calendar contains the following items:
• An agreement with Tri-Valley Ambulance for the purchase of a new ambulance with accessories. Funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act, state and local fiscal recovery funds in an amount not to exceed $225,000.
• Award the bid for the Foothills Library Automated Materials Handling System Project to Bibliotheca in the amount of $107,712.
• Authorize the director of the Yuma County Free Library District to sign agreements with the Hyder School District to continue to operate a Dateland Branch Library within Hyder’s Dateland Elementary School Library and the Mohawk Valley School District in Roll to continue to operate a Roll Branch Library within the Mohawk Valley School’s Media Center, both for a term of five years.
• Approve the renewal of a legal defender contract with Transitional Living Center Recovery, renewable on an annual basis, for providing assistance to clients for placement in services including housing, mental health and substance abuse.
• Accept grant funding of $83,191 from the Department of Economic Security for the full-time position of housing stability court navigator.
• Authorize the public works director to purchase one new truck mounted Vactor System from Norwood Equipment for $296,684.
• Authorize the sheriff to purchase nine Ford F-150 trucks from Alexander Automotive Group in Yuma for $317,521, including taxes and fees.
• Approve the hiring of Elizabeth Valenzuela as chief deputy school superintendent at an annual salary of $87,485, effective December 6, 2021.
• Approve requests for commuting vehicle use for 2022.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
View the complete agenda and staff reports for Monday at https://tinyurl.com/2p8wk9v5.
For the Friday special session, the board will discuss legislative priorities with state legislators regarding the state budget and its impact on Yuma County, broadband access for rural areas, COVID-19 and water issues.
The supervisors also expect feedback and/or reports from state legislators on their priorities or other topics of interest.
View the agenda for Friday at https://tinyurl.com/m64txuce.