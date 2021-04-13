Yuma has prepared its 2021-2026 Consolidated Plan that sets expectations for the allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME funding and invites the community to review and submit comments regarding that plan.
The city’s Neighborhood Services Division will host a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, find the link on the Neighborhood Services page of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.
Required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development every five years, the Consolidated Plan identifies housing and development needs of the community and outlines strategies to address those needs and improve quality of life for low and moderate-income people.
The plan lists funding uses for Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
Prior to providing comment, members of the public may review the Consolidated Plan and related documents electronically using links on the Neighborhood Services page, or review published documents in person at either the Heritage or Main branches of the Yuma County Library and in the Department of Community Development on the second floor of City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
Those unable to attend the virtual public hearing may still provide comment using the “Contact Us” link available on the Neighborhood Services page.
The Consolidated Plan will be presented to the City Council for approval on May 5.
For questions regarding the Consolidated Plan, contact Neighborhood Services at 928-373-5187.