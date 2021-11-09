The Arizona Independent Redistricting Committee (AIRC) will hold an in-person public meeting in Yuma to receive comments on the recently adopted draft maps of the state’s nine congressional and 30 legislative districts.
The meeting, which is being held in conjunction with one in Flagstaff, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Yuma City Council Chambers, located at One City Plaza.
The adopted draft maps are in the third of a four-phase process to draw new district boundaries based on the 2020 U.S. Census results.
After a 30-day public comment period, the AIRC will meet again to establish final district boundaries. This fourth and final phase is expected to conclude in December 2021.
“The AIRC is allowing individuals throughout the state to provide their feedback if they are not happy with the new draft maps,” said AIRC spokesperson Michele Crank. “This will be the last opportunity for people to provide comments within this 30-day period.”
Yuma County is currently separated into two legislative districts: District 13 represented by Sen. Sine Kerr (R), Rep. Tim Dunn (R) and Rep. Joanne Osbourne (R) and District 4, represented by Rep. Joel John (R) and Sen. Lisa Otondo (D).
Under the proposed changes Yuma County will be split in half and reformed into a newly-created Legislative District 23 and 30.
The cities of Yuma, Wellton, Somerton and San Luis will be part of District 23, joined with a portion of southern Tucson and parts of Maricopa, Pinal and Pima Counties.
Northern Yuma County will be part of proposed District 30, along with La Paz and Mohave Counties.
Yuma is also represented in Washington by Congressional Districts 3 and 4, currently held by U.S. Congressmen Raul Grijalva (D) and Paul Gosar (R).
However, under the redistricting maps, Yuma County will be reformed into District 7, including the southern portion of Yuma County, and parts of Maricopa and Pinal Counties, as well as most of Pima County and all of Santa Cruz County, while northern Yuma County will be part of District 9. In addition to a portion of Maricopa County, District 9 also includes La Paz and Mojave Counties.
To view the maps online, visit https://redistricting-irc-az.hub.arcgis.com/pages/draft-maps.
The process of redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts began in September with the creation of grid maps based on populations to use as starting points.
The next phase was to make adjustments to the grid maps based on goals mandated by the Arizona Constitution.
Afterwards, the AIRC commission met publicly for nine days in October and deliberated over more than seven series of congressional maps and 10 series of legislative maps before settling on the approved drafts.
The AIRC, which was created in 2000 when voters passed Proposition 106, is tasked with redrawing boundaries every 10 years based on U.S. census data.
Previously it was the job of the state Legislature.
The five-member commission is made up of Democrats Derrick Watchman and Shereen Lemer, Republicans Douglas York and David Mehl, and Chandler psychologist Erika Neuberg, who was selected by the members to be an independent chair.
Several virtual town hall meetings are also being held on Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. The virtual meetings start at 12 p.m. and pre-registration is required.
Anyone wanting to attend one of the virtual meetings can also do so by using the (AIRC) website link: https://irc.az.gov/public-meetings/draft-map-hearings.
Members of the public who would like to submit a public comment to the commissioners may do so at this link: https://irc.az.gov/contact-us.