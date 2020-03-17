Two injured in crash
Two people were injured in a car crash Monday morning and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation after complaining of head pain.
According to information provided by Fire Inspector Clemente Ballesteros of the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 11:41 a.m. at Main St. and Cesar Chavez Avenue.
Upon arriving on scene firefighters found two sedans on the middle of the intersection, both with moderate damage.
A white Kia Sedan was traveling eastbound on Main St. when it was involved in a T-bone-type collision with a gold Honda, which had been traveling southbound on Cesar Chavez Avenue.
A total of four patients were involved in the crash
Residents displaced due to fire
Two displaced Yuma residents were provided with needed supplies by the Red Cross Sunday morning after they lost their mobile home in a fire.
The fire broke out in a trailer park in the 3300 block of 4th Avenue, which is on the 4th Avenue Extension.
Once the fire was out, the Yuma Fire Department contacted the Red Cross appraising it of the situation.
Due to residents being displaced, Red Cross sent a team to the scene at approximately 10 a.m. to provide them with assistance
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.