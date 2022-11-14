The salaries of public safety and city employees will be the topic of a Yuma City Council work session on Tuesday.
Monica Welch, director of human resources, along with Katherine Tilzer, vice president of Public Sector Personnel Consultants, will discuss the compensation study findings related to public safety personnel.
Douglas Allen, finance director, will present the recommended implementation of the 2022 Labor Market Study for the Public Safety Step Plan, grants program and the city’s financial status.
Then the council will review the agenda for Wednesday’s regular meeting, which includes introducing an ordinance that would update the subdivision code. The intent is to “facilitate new development by creating an appealing review process, featuring shorter timelines and new development opportunities,” according to a staff report.
The proposed changes include updating certain definitions, a reference to the correct approving position, ensuring accurate reference to development standards and streamlining the overall submittal process.
Two proposed ordinances are up for adoption, the first a request by the Faulkner family for city annexation of their property located at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B. The second would declare city-owned property at 1651 S. 1st Ave. as surplus and authorize its sale to the adjacent property owner.
The council will also hold a public hearing to consider the annexation of 4.1 acres located at the northeast corner of 28th Street and Avenue B.
A second public hearing will be held to consider a major general plan change to the land use designation from commercial to high density residential for Windhaven RV Park, located at 6580 and 6620 E. 32nd St. The applicant is EM Capital Inc.
One resolution will be considered, a request for the creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 124 to serve La Vida Subdivision located at the northwest corner of 8E and 36th Street.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
• A five-year concession services agreement with the option to renew for the operation of “The Hills Gastropub” restaurant at the Desert Hills Golf Course to Guzman Hospitality Group of Yuma. The terms call for monthly payments to the city totaling $76,000 for the last nine months of 2023, $120,000 for the second year, $123,600 for the third year, $127,200 for the fourth year and $130,800 for the fifth year.
• An increase to the current five-year contract for fire sprinkler system maintenance, repairs and related services by $120,000, for a total of $280,000 to American Fire Equipment.
• The purchase of an access control system at an estimated total amount of $252,836 from Benson Security Systems of Gilbert. The current system has reached end-of-life and has only limited support, creating a future security risk to the city’s Information Technology systems, if not replaced soon.
• The purchase through Omnia Partners for additional Microsoft Subscription Volume Licenses for an estimated annual increase of $285,000 from SHI of Somerset, New Jersey.
• The $131,000 purchase of various commercial restaurant equipment to Arizona Restaurant Supply of Tucson. The purchase will replace the existing nonfunctional equipment at the Desert Hills restaurant.
• A grant agreement with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Howard V. Moore Foundation, for critical incident stress management and mental health resiliency training. The foundation will provide a $7,000 grant to the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, which in turn will reimburse the Yuma Police Department for expenses related to the training.
• Renewal of a $153,994 annual software subscription from Tyler Technologies of Dallas, Texas. The software is used to manage all city daily financial business activities and transactions.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”