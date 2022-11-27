It will cost Yuma $2 million a year, or 16.2% over fiscal year 2022, to implement the public safety step plan recently presented to the council.
Programmed into the city’s financial plan is a 3% increase to the total personnel costs for subsequent budget years.
Officials believe that this pay adjustment will make the city’s police and fire department more competitive when recruiting employees. And officials also hope keeping step increases will convince current employees to stay while avoiding pay compression issues.
“When we did the budget a few months ago,” said Douglas Allen, the city’s finance director, “this was a priority of the administration and City Council.”
The public safety labor market study was presented to council Nov. 15. It outlined the recommendation for implementing the public safety step plan, which shows alternating market adjustments and step movements from January 2023 to January 2024.
By January 2024, officers will have had an accumulated adjustment of about 18% to their pay.
Allen warned that once the plan is put into effect, it will be difficult to pull.
The total number of employees on the step plan right now are 273. Between police and fire, there are 293 employees. The step plans covers 64% of total police and fire staffing and 27% of total city operations.
“By implementing what we’re proposing tonight, you will see that we’re much more competitive, that we’re moving in the right direction to get us competitive with the other communities,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said.
However, he noted that this market labor study is only a snapshot because agencies are constantly adjusting their pay to remain competitive.
“It’s almost an arms race once one community does this,” Simonton said.
The city included the funding for the pay adjustments in the current budget. It also has contingency funds if needed. “However, with current other savings, I don’t think we need to tap this if we do this adjustment,” Allen said.
The budget assumes that all positions will be filled, including the current 21 public safety vacancies.
Simonton explained that most police agencies are struggling to fill vacancies. “Unfortunately, a lot of young men and women are not entering the profession like they used to in the past. And I think that has a lot to do with the vacancies. It’s just not just pay, I believe,” he said.
Simonton pointed out that the Police Department has not recently lost officers to the departments used in the market labor study due to the pay.
“We’ve had some dismissals. We’ve had some leave the profession. We’ve had a couple of recruits that didn’t make it through the academy, and one relocated because their wife is in the military, they relocated with their wife, but we have not lost any because of pay issues that I’m aware of as of today,” he said.
The department recently accepted lateral transfers from Yuma County for the first time. “I think some of that is because of their hearing that the City Council in the city are wanting to address some of the pay issues. And we’ve sparked some interest from some other communities, some other organizations, to start looking at Yuma where they may not have looked in the past,” Simonton noted.
In response to a question from Councilman Chris Morris, Simonton said he had not received feedback from police personnel regarding the plan. But he noted that he had visited all the police staff over the last few weeks and they had asked that the steps be kept.
The rest of the labor market study for all the other employees is expected no later than February. The recommended approach for the non-step plan will mirror this one, Allen said.