In February, the Crane Elementary School District governing board approved the expansion of Pueblo Elementary to include 7th and 8th grades in a manner similar to Gowan Science Academy, the district’s only K-8 model school.

“Over 30 current 6th grade parents have expressed interest in the model and desire to attend Pueblo in the 2023-24 school year as 7th grade students,” Board President Marcos Moore said. “Therefore the district administration recommends the expansion of Pueblo Elementary School to serve grades preschool through 8th grade with the intent of only providing 7th grade services for the 2023-24 school year and 8th grade in the subsequent school year.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

