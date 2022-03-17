The Humane Society of Yuma is seeking information on a litter of seven puppies that was left in the desert early Tuesday morning.
Thanks to a good citizen who happened to come across the puppies, they are now safe and being cared for at the shelter.
The citizen told HSOY that the puppies were scattered around an area of the desert and one of the puppies was still in the box. Therefore, it is believed that the puppies were dumped in the box.
“We anticipate these puppies to be approximately two-and-a-half weeks old,” said Annette Lagunas, executive director. “Our hearts break for these puppies and the momma who is wondering what happened to her babies. But I am so grateful to the citizen for jumping into action and bringing them here immediately.”
The puppies appear to be in good health. They will need to be bottle fed for several weeks.
The Humane Society of Yuma is asking the community for any information leading to the persons responsible for abandoning these puppies in the desert.
“We understand that sometimes people fall on hard times and are unable to care for a large amount of pets, but there are resources to help. Our community just needs to ask,” Laguna said.
“Responsible pet ownership includes spaying or neutering your pets so that these situations do not occur,” she added.
The shelter is asking for donations for these puppies as each of the seven puppies will need to be bottle fed and cared for by hand. They will need to be fed for at least another three weeks, vaccinated, spayed or neutered prior to being adopted.
Donations can be made at the following link. https://humanesocietyofyuma.salsalabs.org/PuppiesDumpedinDesert.