Grand Champion:
In the Loop – Breanna Caraway and the Emergency Department
Category: Patient Experience and Customer Service Excellence
• First Place: In the Loop, Breanna Caraway, team leader
• Second Place: Bridging the Gap of Ethnic Diversity in Clinical Trials, Sarah Medina Rodriguez, team leader
• Third Place: Just-in-Time (JIT) Models of Clinical Trials Enrollment, Dr. Abhinav Chandra, team leader
Category: Operational Excellence
• First Place: Cancer Center, Oral Chemo Collaboration; Valorie Harvey, team leader
• Second Place: YRCC Collaborative Improvement Project Patient Labs; Valorie Harvey, team leader
• Third Place: Improved Turnaround Time from Date of Radiologist Reading to Date of Procedure for Breast Ultrasound Core Needle Biopsies; Jesse Robertson, team leader
Category: Clinical Excellence
• First Place: Impact of an Emergency Medicine Pharmacist in a Rural Community Hospital; Jacob Schwarz, team leader
• Second Place: Increasing Annual Wellness Visits; Luz Wiley, team leader
• Third Place: Deterioration Index; Nicole Benvenuta, team leader
Category: Sustainability
• First Place: Creating an Academic Fervor in a Community Hospital Program; Dr. Abhinav Chandra, team leader
• Second Place: Decrease ED Visits by YRCC Patients, Bridgette Allen, team leader
• Third Place: Emergency Preparedness for Management of Postpartum Hemorrhage; Dorie Rush, team leader
Category: COVID-19 Innovation
• First Place: Management of Obstetrical Patients and Newborns; Dorie Rush, team leader
• Second Place: Preparing for the Trenches: Ready to Battle COVID-19; Lisa Green, team leader
• Third Place: YRMC Hospitalists Response to COVID-19 Pandemic; Dr. Krishna Nimmagadda, team leader