While firefighters were able stop a brush fire that broke out Sunday night from spreading any further, it was only about 50 percent contained as of Monday afternoon.
According to Arizona State Forestry spokesperson Tiffany Davila, the fire, now dubbed the “Quechan Fire, “ is on tribal land and has burned about 180 acres of salt cedar near the river.
As such, it has been turned over to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. Firefighters from several agencies will remain on scene overnight monitoring the containment line up and searching for hotspots.
“There are still some areas of unburned vegetation with the perimeter of the fire, but it is not likely to spread any further,” Danila said.
Firefighters worked throughout the night Sunday and into Monday morning conducting burnout operations clearing vegetation to establish a perimeter. No structures were endangered and no injuries have been reported.
Arizona State Forestry initially reported on its Twitter feed early Monday morning that the fire had burned 149 acres, but later in the day upgraded that estimate to 180 acres.
While the incident commander will make the final determination as to when the fire is considered fully contained, Davila said it could be within the next 12 to 24 hours.
“That decision won’t be made until all the hotspots have been fully put out,” Davila said. “The fire did not spread very much overnight.”
Rural Metro Fire Chief Tim Soule said the fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday evening off the north side of Levee Road near Quechan Drive.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a 3-acre area of thick brush fully engulfed in flames. Due to high winds and thick vegetation in the area, the fire quickly spread east along the river bottom.
In addition to remaining on scene all night to provide assistance, Rural metro firefighters also conducted evacuation operations in the area, which is a known site for transient camps.
Chief Soule said the initial call came in from someone at the Yuma Palms Mall who saw flames and reported that a palm tree was on fire.
“They didn’t know where the fire was, they just saw the flames,” Chief Soule said. “Whether it was a palm tree on fire, we just don’t know.”
Chief Soule added that the cool wet weather and high humidity should help firefighters mop up the fire.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.