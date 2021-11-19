WINTERHAVEN – The Quechan community is holding a spiritual walk on Saturday at 10 a.m. to protest the permit application to mine gold in Indian Pass.
The area is sacred to the people of the Quechan Nation. Located west of the Colorado River and east of the Chocolate Mountains in Winterhaven, Calif., Indian Pass contains ancient trails, intaglios, rock alignments, sleeping circles and other evidence of the Quechan people’s history. The Quechan are now finding their culture and way of life at risk.
According to an in-depth article on the subject from AzCentral this past May, the tribe faces cultural and environmental concerns. The method of gold extraction involves a cyanide solution that they fear will leak into the groundwater and ruin their drinking water. Excavation would also disrupt the landscape.
Because of this, the Quechan Tribal Council is sponsoring the spiritual walk. Open to anyone wishing to provide support, attendees will meet at the Quechan Tribal Administration building at 350 Picacho Road, Winterhaven, Calif. The tribe also requests participants to follow the Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Additionally, rides will be provided for elders and participants. The first 50 participants will also receive a free t-shirt. For more information, call Councilman Faron Owl at (928) 919-0257.
