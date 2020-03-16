Quechan Tribal Chief Game Warden Gordon E. Osborne received the Outstanding Exceptional Service Award on March 6 during the Indian Country Intelligence Network’s (ICIN) annual awards ceremony in Camp Verde, Calif.
Osborne, who was nominated for the award by the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, was also recognized as Police Officer of the Year for 2019.
“Chief Game Warden Osborne has been essential to the U.S. Border Patrol’s missions of border security in the Yuma Sector,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum. “We have worked hand in hand with him for many years and we look forward to further collaboration in continuing to make our communities safer.”
Chief Osborne began his law enforcement career in 1975 as a reserve deputy, and has held a variety of law enforcement positions since. He has served as the Chairman of the Quechan Law Enforcement Committee for the last 25 years and is currently the Chief Warden of Quechan Fish and Game.
Chief Osborne has enjoyed many successes in the field in terms of apprehensions and casework, some of the most notable in developing partnerships and coalitions with all area law enforcement, specifically with the U.S. Border Patrol, to enhance border security on and around the Quechan Indian Reservation.
Through his decades of service, Chief Osborne’s efforts in working with fellow tribal offices and the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector has been successful in placing and maintaining tactical infrastructure along the U.S./Mexico border.
This tactical infrastructure along with the placement of state of the art technology, such as sensors and infrared cameras, has dramatically decreased the number of apprehensions, “drive through” drug smugglers, drugs, and the overall criminal element on and around the border on the Quechan Reservation.
Chief Osborne’s significant contributions have also led to a significant transformation of public safety that is evident to not only law enforcement, but the local citizens and communities.
