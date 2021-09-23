At more than full capacity, Catholic Community Services Safe House recently had to set up families escaping domestic violence in areas of the shelter not designated as bedrooms.
Director Jodie Wight told the Yuma County Board of Supervisors that since March the shelter has been between 80% to 100% capacity and at times “a little more.” When it reaches full capacity, the shelter uses a library and resource room as an extra bedroom.
“We don’t really know what brings more people to us, but whenever we have people in need, we serve them,” Wight said.
Safe House provides domestic violence intervention programs, using mobile and community-based advocacy and emergency shelter services. The facility works to break the cycle of domestic violence by providing a safe haven for people and families fleeing for their safety.
“We help wherever we can,” Wight said.
When a recent storm caused flooding and damaged the shelter, the shelter moved 11 families that had been staying at the shelter to a hotel. It was “quite expensive,” and Safe House is working with its insurance provider to get repairs done.
“We literally were using push brooms and shop vacs to get the water out of our shelter,” Wight noted.
Safe House has a transitional housing program “to ease victims out into the community so they can regain control of their lives,” she explained.
Eight families were currently in that program, which provides services for a year or longer if needed.
Wight also shared that Catholic Community Services holds one big fundraiser a year for the benefit of all its programs, including Meals on Wheels, Daybreak Adult Daycare, Safe House and counseling services.
This year’s fundraiser, the sixth annual Toast to Hope, will be held Oct. 16 at the Hilton Garden Pivot Point, 310 N. Madison Ave., in celebration of 60 years of service. For tickets or sponsorship information, call 928-341-9400, ext. 7204 or 7205.
Wight expressed appreciation to Yuma County and Quechan Indian Tribe for the funding presented to Safe House. The Quechan Tribe distributed $10,416 to Campesinos Sin Fronteras and Safe House in equal amounts of $5,208.
“We again want to thank you so much for thinking of us. This money will come in handy with all of the families,” Wight said, noting that these types of funds help families with expenses such as school supplies and uniforms.
Chairman Tony Reyes explained that the local tribes distribute community funding every year and normally let the county choose how to distribute it, with some direction. However, in this case, the tribe allowed the county to pick the organizations. The county picked Campesinos Sin Fronteras “which is doing a lot of work in South County with farmworkers and has been active in the community for many years,” Reyes said, adding that the county also picked Safe House, which is in need of additional funding.
“All of us feel that the contribution is really going to where it’s needed,” the chairman said.
Emma Torres, executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, acknowledged that nonprofits are “always serving more people than the funding we receive.”
Campesinos Sin Fronteras began in 1999 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating members of the low-income, migrant, agriculture community in Yuma County to prevent chronic disease, injury and illness associated with farm work.
Over the past decade, other social needs emerged within the larger population, including health and social disparities not only related to migrant workers but other vulnerable groups in the community.
A county staff report noted that these “hard-working individuals often go to work seven days a week, yet are still unable to escape the grips of poverty despite joint family efforts and often lack the knowledge and resources to meet their basic needs.”
Torres explained that COVID-19 “has really been terrible for everyone but in particular for this population since less than 30% of them have health insurance and, because of their work schedules, it’s really hard for them to seek preventive care that a lot of us enjoy.”
Campesinos has been providing information on COVID-19 and where to get vaccines to the farmworkers and their families. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation and a lot of fear, so we try to educate our population as much as we can,” Torres said.
This tribal funding will go toward the efforts of an anti-drug coalition addressing substance abuse, particularly fentanyl, among youth. The funding will be used to educate and reach out more to the community.
“Be sure that we will put this funding into very good use,” Torres said.