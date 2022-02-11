The Desert Lily Quilters don’t just quilt for the sake of art, they quilt for community.
The not-for-profit quilt club consists of 120 active members in the Yuma area who create wearable art and other comfort items to give to organizations such as Catholic Family Services, the Somerton Police Department, the Yuma Police Department, Toys for Tots and more. Having organized a quilt show at the Yuma Civic Center in January, the quilters engaged in another charitable tradition: the Opportunity Quilt.
Each year, an Opportunity Quilt is exhibited at the show and tickets are sold for the chance to win the quilt. The proceeds go to a local charity – a decision made through a vote. This year’s Opportunity Quilt raised $4,000 for the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, which provides athletic equipment and resources to Yuma County’s high schools.
At the club’s meeting Thursday, Georgia Sutt, head of the Opportunity Quilt’s ticket sales, regarded the large gathering of members and stated, “You guys all stepped up.”
Indeed, the proceeds will be making an impact as they help bring the foundation’s yearly total in raised funds to nearly $80,000.
As Sutt presented the check to Justin Haile, owner and founder of the foundation, he explained that the total is nearly double from the $40,000 he raised the previous year. Since its inception, the foundation has now raised $173,000.
“We’ve been able to do a lot of good,” he said. “I don’t just give money out. I give budgets, the schools send me their wishlists and I save money and find solutions.”
Haile shared with the quilters that he likes to do the legwork of finding the best prices so that the schools get the most “bang for their buck.”
In an interview with the Sun, he shared one example where Yuma High School wanted a new ice machine. Haile had someone from Polar Cooling take a look at the machine, who determined that the school didn’t need an entirely new one: they were running hard water, so he bought them a reverse osmosis machine and saved the school from having to spend more of the funds on an ice machine.
Through the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, Haile explained that he helps make purchases for the athletic programs at Yuma Union High School District’s schools and Antelope Union High School. These purchases range from uniforms, equipment, replacements, needed resources and more. One example of the Foundation’s help at work? San Luis High School’s scoreboard, which proudly proclaims “Home of the Sidewinders.”
As for the reason why Haile feels his foundation’s work matters, “My mom’s been a school teacher for years,” he said. “I’ve seen the lack of funding [schools face].”
Haile shared that he donates a percentage of his profits from owning the 4th Ave Gym in addition to the ads that businesses can buy and the donations given locally. For those interested in helping the foundation’s cause, he said that the foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit and individuals can donate at https://www.4thavegymathleticfund.com/.
The Desert Lily Quilters also announced next year’s beneficiary for the Opportunity Quilt: the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation. Captain Paul Evancho from the City of Yuma Fire Department attended the meeting and shared with the members about the nonprofit’s work.
To learn more about the Desert Lily Quilters, visit https://desertlilyquilters.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.