Rabbi Jeff Glickman has served as a police chaplain, a fire chaplain and corrections chaplain “for many, many years.”
Rabbi Jeff and Mindy are nationally recognized clergy, serving as ambassadors for the Union for Reform Judaism.
“While we’re in town, if anyone needs any Jewish, spiritual, anything or if there’s an interfaith group that would like us to come and talk, we can work out times we’re doing that,” Rabbi Jeff said. “When I say an interfaith group, I mean if there’s a church or a mosque or any other groups that would like us to come, we’d be happy to do that.”
He commented that Thursday, Sept. 14 would be a great day to request visits.
Since life took “a turn to the wonderful” when Rabbi Jeff met Mindy, their email is turntothewonderful@gmail.com. Interested folks can reach them via email to request a visit while they’re in Yuma.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
