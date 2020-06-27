Yuma police are investigating racist graffiti found on the front windows of a closed down business that included swastikas and derogatory remarks.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a delayed burglary at the vacant Hastings building, 2820 S. 4th Ave.
The initial investigation, she said, revealed that someone broke into the building and spray-painted the graffiti on the inside of the front windows of the building.
“Technically it is a burglary because the premises was entered unlawfully,” Franklin said. “Because of what the graffiti represents, it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.”
Detectives believe the incident occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
The owner of the building is not local, so the window has been covered with black plastic until they can get here and have the graffiti removed.
Franklin added there is currently no suspect information, but the case is still currently under investigation.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.