Cibola’s high-scoring offense was on full display in Tuesday’s clobbering of Kofa.
The Raiders (11-4 AIA) lineup torched the Kings’ (4-9) pitching staff in the 12-2 run-rule victory on a breezy Yuma afternoon.
Led by sophomore Maleia Padilla, Cibola’s juggernaut offense collected 14 hits and tallied double-digit runs for the 11th time this season.
“The girls are coming together right now and they’re aggressive at the plate,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said.
Padilla mustered three hits in four at-bats and drove in six runs, including her run-rule walk-off bloop single to right field in the bottom of the 5th.
Hitting in the six-hole, Padilla belted a two-run double in the first inning before launching a three-run bomb to dead center in the second inning.
It was her fourth home run of the year and second in as many games.
In all, the six through eight hitters for Cibola combined for five hits and have provided tremendous production in recent weeks.
“I’m just so excited,” Baumann said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen this year. I’m so excited for them at the bottom of the order. And that’s where we are getting our runs from. They’re producing the RBIs and I’m very pleased with that.”
With the bottom of the order heating up and a talented slate handling the duties in the top of the lineup, the Raiders know opposing pitchers can’t take any at-bat lightly.
Cibola’s two-hole hitter Alanie Ornelas, who also is the starting pitcher, went 4-for-4 with an RBI to spark the top of the order.
Madison Mathews notched one hit, while Stephanie Tapia delivered one hit and RBI. Sophomore Mischa Mathews collected one hit and drove in three.
“Again, five through nine is coming through for us,” Baumann said. “But you have to bear down one through nine against us.”
While Ornelas racked up a multitude of hits at the plate, the senior threw all five innings in the circle while allowing four hits, two runs and striking out three.
“We’re still working on getting ahead (in counts),” Baumann said. “And when we’re ahead, it’s keeping the ball down (in the zone). She’s a tough competitor and she’s gotten a lot better this year.”
Orenlas’ only hiccup occurred in the second inning when Kofa drilled a one-out double before several soft base hits dropped in front of the charging outfielders.
Stephanie Montoya registered the extra base-hit before Sabrina Tumbaga blooped a soft single into right field scoring Montoya. Ahjaia Solomon would eventually bring home Tumbaga on an RBI single to left field.
The Raiders are currently ranked No. 15 in the 6A softball standings. Only the top-16 teams will advance to the AIA state playoffs and with three games remaining – all local competition – Baumann has one goal in mind.
“We have to win,” she said.
“I know strength of schedule is the beast that regulates the standings and we’ve only lost four games, two in which we’d like to have back...We’d be happy to be No. 16 and get a shot at No. 1 or No. 15 and have a shot at No. 2.”
