PHOENIX – Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale are going to be legally entitled to a pay hike of $42 a week beginning in January.

And you can credit – or blame inflation.

HISTORY OF ARIZONA AND FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE

Year State Federal
2006 $5.15 $5.15
2007 $6.75 $5.85
2008 $6.90 $6.55
2009 $7.25 $7.25
2010 $7.25 $7.25
2011 $7.35 $7.25
2012 $7.65 $7.25
2013 $7.80 $7.25
2014 $7.90 $7.25
2015 $8.05 $7.25
2016 $8.05 $7.25
2017 $10.00 $7.25
2018 $10.50 $7.25
2019 $11.00 $7.25
2020 $12.00 $7.25
2021 $12.15 $7.25
2022 $12.80 $7.25
2023 $13.85 $7.25

