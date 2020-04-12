Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has plans to open a 3,198-square-foot restaurant in Yuma. Representatives are seeking a conditional use permit to allow a 17-car drive-thru in a general commercial district which also has an aesthetic overlay.
The property is located about 300 feet east of the southeast corner of East 16th Street and Sunridge Drive, across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
The permit request is being made by PM Design, on behalf of Hardknocks Limited Partnership. If approved, the restaurant would have both indoor and outdoor seating.
The permit request will be considered by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The commission will also consider an appeal of a previously denied variance on a request to reduce the rear yard setback for property located at 2784 S. 44th Trail. Mayra Cobian, on behalf of Park West Yuma Development, requested a variance to reduce the rear yard setback from 10 feet to 6 feet 6 inches in the Low Density Residential District.
A city hearing officer denied the variance request on Feb. 13. According to the city code, all variance decisions from the hearing officer are appealable to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commissioners may give deference to the prior determination of the hearing officer but is not bound by that prior decision, according to a staff report.
To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting will be conducted remotely and the chambers will be closed to the public. Members of the public may view the meetings live on City Channels 73 and 72 and live-streamed on the city website. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the city’s website after the meeting.
Public comment regarding any agenda item must be provided via email to planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Comments will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.