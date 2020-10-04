The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland beginning next week while contractors start paving the roadway and finish working on guardrail.
As a result, the eastbound I-8 off ramp at Exit 54 (Avenue 52E to Mohawk Valley) will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday Oct. 6.
Interstate 8 will also be reduced to one lane in both directions between mileposts 46 and 66 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 5 and ending Friday, Oct. 30.
Motorists should anticipate a 3-mile lane restriction while crews progress through the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced to 45 m.p.h. Alternate I-8 on- and off-ramps include using Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) or Exit 67 (Avenue 64E to Dateland).
The ADOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, is repairing the pavement on Interstate 8 near the community of Dateland.
The purpose of the project, which is expected to end later this year, is to extend the life of the pavement and to improve ride and safety on the existing roadway.