The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for alternating ramp closures on Interstate 8 in Sentinel beginning this week.
Contractors are scheduled to apply asphalt to preserve and seal pavement as part of the pavement preservation project approximately 35 miles west of Gila Bend between mileposts 82 and 96.
The following restrictions will occur at the Sentinel traffic interchange:
• Eastbound I-8 on- and off- ramps will be closed beginning 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, and ending 5 a.m. Friday, May 8.
• Westbound I-8 on- and off- ramps will be closed 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.
• Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Painted Rock traffic interchange (milepost 102).
• Westbound traffic will be detoured to Spot Road (milepost 78), which is the furthermost eastern road in Yuma County.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
